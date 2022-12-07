I’m going to be honest. I’m freaking out a little bit right now. The reason for this is because we leave to go on camper trip this Sunday … and I’m not ready.
First off, our bus is not finished. I’ve told you about the diesel shuttle bus we’re converting into a RV-ish-type vehicle. Well, it’s turning out great. We have tongue-and groove ceilings, a very nice, L-shaped couch we got from a class A motor home and a restroom built in. But the problem is that only half the couch is in, the trim inside is not complete, the TV and other entertainment systems have not been mounted or hooked up, and I still need to mount all the seat belts in the thing.
Did I mention we leave this Sunday?
The other thing is that I have not yet tried pulling our camper with the bus. So, from the time I am writing this, I have two days to get all that done on the bus, get a car radio installed, and have time to hook up and take the camper for a test drive.
Why am I waiting 'til the last minute you may ask. That was not my intent. First off, I couldn’t find a company that would do the bus stuff for me, which meant it was on my plate. Next, we were sick for almost two and half weeks. Add all that together, and I’m running out of time! UGH!
Oh, and I haven’t mentioned my work plate: We have three flip projects going right now. One is just getting started. I have to say, it’s one of the nastiest houses we have ever done. There are literally hair balls growing from the ceiling and walls — they look like something you would pull from a stopped-up drain. Yuck!
So far, we have demoed the floors, toilets, and vanities. We had to go through and Kilz all the subfloors in the house. The reason for this is that the people we bought it from had a ton of cats that they allowed to pee everywhere. The hardwoods in the house were saturated with cat urine.
We pulled those up to find the subfloor in decent shape, but we went ahead and Kilzed it to knock out the potential for odor. Now, we have to decide what can be salvaged as far as drywall, trim and cabinets are concerned. My gut tells me we’ll be able to keep the doors, but I am not sure about the cabinets.
One of our flips is sitting. It was the one that got eaten up by termites. It’s sitting because the guys are doing what needs to be done on the third flip to get it ready for paint. It is almost ready, and then they will be over at the termite house while the painter starts it.
We also have two rentals that need to be filled. As I expected, applications have been slow. I don’t like that. You see it was 29 F last night. So, not only are we competing with the holidays, but it’s also getting cold outside. And we do not have tenants in place protecting our houses from the elements.
That being said, I had an in-home interview last night. I like to be done with work no later than 5:30 p.m., and that’s normally what happens, except when we have a vacancy. You see, most people don’t get off work until after 5 p.m., so I am often doing in-homes later in the evening -- at least it is later for me.
Last night’s appointment was a great in-home. The people really kept their house well.
The family had great social dynamics, and the pets were friendly and well-kept. I enjoyed meeting them, and as long as nothing comes up, we will invite them to be one of our tenants. That will fill one house, now we have one more to go. Did I mention I’m leaving Sunday?
The second house is going to have to wait. I’m out of time. The girls in the office will continue to run applications while I’m gone and set up the in-home for when I get back, which means I’ll will hit the ground running upon my return.
But I can’t think about that right now. I have to finish the bus so we can leave for our trip. It’s going to be amazing and relaxing, and we are going to make a ton of memories while we do it.
And come Sunday, that’s what I will be focusing on. But right now, I still have to get ready to go!
Joey and Ashley English buy houses and mobile homes in Northwest Georgia. For more information or to ask a question, go to cashflowwithjoe.com or call 678-986-6813.