In the book “Extreme Ownership: How Navy SEALs Lead and Win,” the author Jocko Willink describes a time when he and his team were put into a situation that they didn’t like.

Jocko’s unit was conducting missions in the battle for Ramadi, Iraq and they had been doing well. But then a decree came down from the higher ups that said that the SEAL unit must take an Iraqi force with them on every mission.

Joey and Ashley English buy houses and mobile homes in Northwest Georgia. For more information or to ask a question, go to cashflowwithjoe.com or call 678-986-6813.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In