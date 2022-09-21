The other day, I took my road bike to my local bike shop to get it looked at. It had something weird going on.

On my previous ride, I started hearing a ticking sound in my wheel. Prior to the ticking sound, I was averaging over 18 mph. But when the tick sound started, it was all I could do to hit 15 1/2 mph, and it made for a tough ride.

Joey and Ashley English buy houses and mobile homes in Northwest Georgia. For more information or to ask a question, go to cashflowwithjoe.com or call 678-986-6813.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In