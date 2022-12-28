By the time you’re reading this, the forecasted artic blast will already have hit us.
Today’s highs are near 50 F, but tomorrow the high will be 19 F with a low of 9 F — that’s cold! Some people get excited for weather like this, hoping for snow. Now, I’m a Southern boy, raised in the heat.
I lived in South Georgia for many years, and it was not uncommon to have heat indexes above 100 F. I worked, played sports, and drove a car that didn’t have air conditioning in that climate. And I thrived there. Needless to say, I can handle heat. But I do not like cold.
But personal preference is not the only reason I don’t like the cold. Another reason is that it can wreak havoc on a vacant house very quickly and in many ways. But the obvious potential issue is frozen — and then busted — pipes. So, after I get through writing to you today, I need to go out to five vacant houses and get them as winterized as possible. I also need to winterize our camper. I’ve never done that before, but it’s a process.
First, you have to drain your pipes using a low-pressure air pump to push as much water out as possible through the fixtures in the camper. Next, you use the on-board electric water pump to push out any additional water through the low point plugs under the rig. Then, you empty the water heater tank by pulling the diode out and letting all the water drain there. Finally, you turn the bypass valve on for the water heater and pump antifreeze through the system, making sure that it is present at all water fixtures, valves and pee traps. Failure to follow this procedure will lead to broken pipes on the camper, which are not as easy to fix as those in a house.
Now, you may be asking why we have five vacant houses. They’re a mix of rentals, rehabs and ready flips. We have one flip project that’s complete and on market. Another is a mobile home for rent, and it’s on market. The other three are active rehabs. The flip project will be OK. I think we have freeze-proof outdoor hose bibs there, but I’m still going to run by and put a faucet cover on and drip the pipes.
Here’s a pro tip for when it gets cold like this: Drip both hot and cold sides. We have had the hot side freeze before because we failed to drip both sides. I’m concerned about one of our rehabs. You see, we just got a new AC installed, but it’s a natural gas unit, and we are waiting for the gas company to turn on service. This has taken longer than expected, so, if they get the gas on today, we’ll have a heated house. If not, we could have broken pipes.
The other two rehabs should be good to go. I will put covers on all exterior hose bibs and drip the pipes. But I’m even more concerned about the mobile home. You see, it has vinyl skirting underneath instead of a permanent barrier. This means wind will go through it more easily and cool the air under the trailer. Now, the main water line has insulation on it, but we’re talking about really cold temperatures. I will drip the pipes and put a faucet cover on, but I am still uneasy about this one.
I sure wish we had a good tenant already. This one has been on market for over a month, and the applications have been slow, and not great. This typically happens when we have to fill a house this time of year, but if we had a tenant in place, they would be in the home protecting it from the weather, and that would make me feel much better.
Anyway, I need to get after it and get these houses taken care of. I hope y'all stay warm, because baby, it is going to be cold outside. ( It’s OK if you sing it.)