We have a very distinct rental application process.
It starts with how we advertise and show our houses and goes all the way through the application until we get to the most important part — the in-home interview.
This methodology for tenant screening is meant to be a painstaking look at just a few things in our applicant. We call these things the four jobs of a tenant. And to remind you, the four jobs are:
- Take care of the house.
- Pay on time.
- Be comfortable to work with by staying in good communication and being respectful.
- Be a good neighbor.
Now, we can tell from a paper application if an applicant has a good job history, how much money they make and if they move around a lot. We can also do a background and credit check. And from that information we can make a calculated guess as to whether they will pay on time.
But that doesn’t really doesn’t tell us if they can do the other three jobs. So, in order to find that information out, I go and meet with the applicant, in their current home, and spend around 30 minutes getting to know them.
I always say, “This is kind of weird,” to the applicant as an icebreaker when I am sitting down with them at their house. They always agree because most property managers do not use this process. But I tell them that the reason we do the in-home interview is twofold.
First, we believe that a landlord tenant relationship should be just that — a relationship. I continue by telling them it’s hard to have a relationship with a piece of paper as I point to their application. And I tell them the only way to find out if we can work together and have a good relationship is to turn the paper into a real person.
They understand the logic behind that statement. I tell them the second thing we’re doing is introducing the four jobs of a tenant. We go through them and talk about how each is so important that they are listed at the top of our lease. Once I’m through with that, I ask them to tell me about themselves.
This is one of my favorite parts because I truly am interested in people. I ask lots of questions about their personal and family life, like how they met and things like that. I also ask about their professional lives and how they came to have the jobs they do. I learn so much about different industries in this one. I meet their kids and ask about their hobbies, and I even meet the pets.
And the whole time this is going on, I’m getting a glimpse at how they keep their house, how they interact with one another, how stable they are and whether I feel they’re going to be comfortable to work with. And based on all that information, we’re able to decide if they can do the four jobs and if we want them to be our tenants. Now, that’s the normal procedure. But I had something happen different this week. I got a call out of the blue that one of our tenants was moving. He had moved here from out of state for a specialized job.
But his family had not moved with him, and he was quit homesick. An opportunity came about that allowed him to move back home, and he took it. The thing was, he found out this was happening with only two weeks’ notice. He was calling to let me know he was moving, that he understood about paying the fee to get out of his lease and to make arrangements to do so. Then the curveball came. He told me that he had a relative that wanted to rent to the place. As a matter of fact, they were already living at the house.
I was taken aback by that information because our lease prohibits anyone living in our houses without prior written permission. That’s because they have to go through our application process and be approved.
Well, this situation one turned out well. I met with the relative and did an in-home interview at our current house. The house was clean and well kept. The relative was a bright young man with a promising career. He was handy around the house and already had a grasp for our management system.
But even though he was already in our house, I did the in-home. Because if I did not get a good feeling while I was there, things would not worked out and he would have had to move. I also needed to make sure he understood the four jobs of tenant and how important they are.
He understands and I think we will have a good relationship with this unexpected tenant.