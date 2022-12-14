We are finally here. Remember last week when I told you we were leaving on Sunday?
I didn’t tell you where we were going. We took our 32-foot camper, pulling it with our diesel shuttle bus, down to Key Largo, Florida.
Well, we got everything ready Sunday morning, hooked the camper up to the bus, said a prayer for a safe trip and started down the road. Everything was going great — at least for two miles. Two miles from our house, the diesel engine let out a huge puff of air that sounded like what a semi does when it goes to park
Everyone heard it. And I knew immediately what it was. We had blown off the new hose I had just installed on the turbo. Dang it!
What that meant was three-fold: No.1. We had no acceleration and a tremendous loss of power, which we needed to pull the camper. No. 2. The aftermarket hose I had purchased was not going to work, and I needed to get the correct hose from the dealer. No.3. Since it was Sunday, we were going to have to wait until the dealership opened Monday to get the part so we could leave.
So, this turn of events was very anticlimactic.
Waiting until Monday was not terrible. Although we wanted to leave Sunday to minimize rush hour traffic on our first day out, having the extra day would allow me to do some trouble shooting on the bus.
You see, because of being sick and not getting the bus done on time, we had not had a chance to test it out. But we did know we had some issues to contend with. The Thursday prior to our departure, I had a new radio installed with a back-up camera. And since then, the instrument cluster on our bus was reading incorrectly. For instance: when you turn the key on, the temperature gauge goes straight to hot and the battery goes straight to high.
I took the bus to my mechanic to get the turbo hose put on and have him look at the instrument cluster Monday morning. He seemed to think it had to do with radio. I took it back to the car audio place, and they couldn’t find a correlation between the two.
Well, the truck was running, and I could deal with an instrument cluster not working. So, we hooked up the camper in the rain, and started heading south.
I’ll be honest: I was a little worried about going through Atlanta with this rig. But the traffic was much lighter on the north end. And I was praising Yahweh the whole time. We didn’t even slow down until we got downtown. And even though we were going 20 miles an hour we were moving steadily.
We wound up spending the night in a parking lot where our heat went out because the batteries died. For some reason, they were not charging when plugged into the bus like normal. Now, we are starting to see other electrical issues.
The next day, however, the two most inconvenient issues surfaced. First, the AC started blowing hot air. This was strange because on Thursday, it would run you out of the truck it was so cold. And now, we were in the south Georgia and north Florida sunshine with temperatures around 80 F. Add the diesel engine into the mix and it was flat-out hot in the bus. For some reason, the AC clutch was not kicking on.
Finally, as I pulled into a gas station to get fuel, I turned the key off and pulled it out of the ignition … and the truck was still running. “What? How is that even possible?” I thought. I had to get out and pull a fuse to get the truck to turn off, and I’ve had to do that ever since.
It would have been easy to just quit and go home. But that's not in mine and Ashley’s nature. You see, we adapt and persevere, and we overcome obstacles. And those traits are what have allowed us to be successful as real estate investors. If we had quit every time multiple issues showed up, we never would have bought our first house.
I can’t tell you how many doors we knocked on before we found our first deal. But it was a lot, and it took multiple years of effort. But we got that house on Tom White Road, and then we got that house on Atlas. And then we got that house on Talon, and Shope Lake. And it just kept going because we kept going.
You can do it, too. Don’t quit! Just keep looking at houses, keep meeting with sellers. And when issues arise, adapt, persevere and overcome, and you will be successful.