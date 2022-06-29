As a Health Coach and advocate for a healthy lifestyle for all, I would love to share with our community tips and information that could help you in your health journey.
My name is Wendy Hood and for the past 17 years, I have been serving people by helping them understand which foods are healthy, as well as, which fitness activities help us to achieve results.
Today’s topic is Dietary fats: are they good or bad?
Both. You see, not all fats are created equal.
The Skinny on Fats
Heavily processed, hydrogenated “trans” fats used in prepared, packaged foods can be extremely damaging to the body. They can compromise the cardiovascular system and the immune system. They can also contribute to behavior problems. In addition, they can lead to weight gain, skin breakouts, high blood pressure, and liver strain.
That said, our bodies need fat for insulation, vitamin and mineral absorption, and to protect our organs. High-quality fats can steady our metabolism, keep hormone levels even, nourish our skin, hair, and nails, and provide lubrication to keep the body functioning fluidly.
Where to Find Healthy Fats:
♦ Avocados, olives, and coconuts are great sources of healthy fat, along with wild salmon and omega-3-rich organic eggs.
♦ Whole nuts and seeds, and their butters like almond butter or tahini.
♦ Look for the highest-quality organic oils when shopping. Words to look for: organic, first pressed, cold-pressed, extra-virgin, and unrefined. Avoid expeller-pressed, refined, and solvent extracted.
How to Use Healthy Fats:
♦ For cooking at high temperatures (stir-frying and baking), try butter, ghee (clarified butter), or coconut oil.
♦ When sautéing foods, try organic extra virgin olive oil.
♦ Oils like flaxseed, sesame, toasted sesame, walnut, and pumpkin seed are best used unheated in sauces or dressings.
Try this delicious, easy recipe:
Avocado Dip
Prep Time: 3 minutes — Makes 1 cup
♦ One large peeled and pitted avocado
♦ 2/3 cup plain yogurt, goat yogurt, coconut yogurt, or almond yogurt
♦ One diced tomato
♦ A squirt of lemon or lime juice
♦ Dash or two of cayenne pepper
♦ Sea salt and black pepper
♦ Mash avocado with a fork until very smooth.
♦ Add yogurt, tomato, and cayenne. Blend until smooth. This may be done in a food Processor, in a blender, or with a fork.
♦ Add sea salt and fresh black pepper to taste.
♦ Serve chilled with mixed raw vegetables.
Tip: Best made a maximum of 1 hour before serving.
