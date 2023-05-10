Many of us work a myriad of jobs throughout our lives. We build careers, climb up and down ladders, and hopefully accomplish our goals. If we are fortunate enough to reach retirement age, we reflect upon our lives and understand what is most important. And it wasn’t our paying jobs.

Oh, there is nothing quite as insightful as hindsight!!

Lynn Gendusa’s latest book is “Southern Comfort: Stories of Family, Friendship, Fiery Trials, and Faith.” She can be reached at www.lynngendusa.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In