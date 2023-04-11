Joe Picon: Everyone's hero

The Northwest Georgia community lost a great man last week, and unfortunately it was a loss that many of us had known was coming.
My friend Joe Picon passed away at his home in Cartersville April 3 after battling cancer for several years. Quite literally from coast to coast, Jose Manuel “Joe” Picon left a lasting impact on countless lives in his far too short 58 years.
During our deployment to Iraq with the 1/108th Armor Battalion in 2005 and 2006, Sgt. Picon headed up the Personal Security Detail for the unit’s commander, Lt. Colonel John King.
King, who recently retired as a Major General and is currently Georgia’s Insurance Commissioner, at the time was police chief in Doraville. It was no surprise that his PSD would be led and mostly staffed by those with policing experience. Picon had been a Gordon County Sheriff’s Office employee and a member of the Ga. Counterdrug Task Force at the time of our unit’s deployment.
A PSD is usually a group of 15-20 soldiers assigned three to four vehicles led by a non-commissioned officer, and tasked with protecting a unit’s commander during daily operations — and those days can be spent doing anything from securing an area during a commander’s meeting with local officials or religious leaders, to building clearing, convoy security, route patrols, prisoner transport, and even joint cooperation with other units during larger combat operations.
I had started my deployment as a 23-year-old E-4 with the Headquarters Company Supply Platoon, and had been pulling guard duty at our post — Forward Operating Base St. Michael near Mahmudiyah. I had made a few close friends on PSD during our six-month train-up at Ft. Gordon, Ft. Stewart, and Ft. Irwin, and when an opening came up on PSD, I asked Sgt. Picon if he’d consider me for the slot. After making sure I was okay with the dangers and expectations that came with the job, he agreed.
He woke me up the first morning on the job and sent me to have our HMMWV serviced before our next patrol. It wasn’t the type of adventure I’d signed up for, but Picon liked things done right, and in the military preventive maintenance is a big part of any successful mission. Picon not only took me in, but he made me his gunner, so I spent the next eight months poking my head out of the top of the HQ-5 turret hatch with a .50-caliber mounted to it. We always took the rear of the convoy, so I saw Iraq zooming by while facing backwards and never really knew where I was or how I got there.
I would wear a headset under my Kevlar helmet, and since we traveled with a Lt. Colonel, we’d hear radio traffic all the way up to the division level, including fighter jet pilots and high-level general officers. It was an entertaining way to ride around, and sometimes you got more information than you wanted.
Sgt. Picon, who eventually retired as a 1st Sgt. in the 108th and was later a Rome Police officer, led us around an extremely dangerous known for generations as the “Triangle of Death” — the cities of Mahmudiyah, Yusufiya, and Ludafiyah. While making sure Lt. Col. King always got where he needed/wanted to go, he also would lobby on our behalf against parts of missions or routes he felt were unnecessarily dangerous. It takes a real leader to pull his commander aside and veto or modify a command for the benefit of his men when he had a concern. That was who “Pappie” Picon was, and we would have all run through a brick wall for him, or died trying.
Picon was born in Los Angeles, and while serving at places like Ft. Bragg and in Georgia, he had mixed his LA accent with a slow country drawl. Instead of just “um” or “uh” while he was trying to find words while talking, he’d say “whataya-got-uhhh.” Like when he was trying to come up with a list for a mission, he’d say “whataya-got-uhh Murph, whataya-got-uhh Silvers, whataya-got-uhh Byrd ...” When he wanted you to hurry up, he’d raise both arms above his head and make this forward circular motion with a wide-eyed “come on already” look on that long face of his. When he had bad news, he’d say something like “I got good news and bad news. Good news is ... I’m still good lookin’. Bad news is, we got a mission.”
Most memorable for me was his deep laugh, and the way he loved to eat. Sometimes us PSD guys would tap each other on the shoulder and just point while he was woofing down his chow like a stray dog who hadn’t been fed in a week. It was a sight to behold. And that laugh ... I loved being the one who said something funny enough to bring on that belly laugh.
When Joe found out he was sick, he called me and broke the news, and asked to have lunch. We met in Rome, and once again I enjoyed watching him — even if it was a tad less tenacious than when he was in good health. We caught up and talked about Iraq. He asked me if I thought he’d done a good job, and I pointed out the fact that we all made it home alive meant that it shouldn’t even be a question. I saw him a few times after that day, and had known for a while that the news I hated to hear last week was coming. It didn’t make it any easier to take.
Friday evening, Joe’s family held a visitation in Cartersville, and the amount of police officers, high ranking and retired military, and even local and state-level officials on hand was quite a sight. Picon had also formed a PSD during the unit’s later deployment to Afghanistan, and most of the members of both details were on hand Friday night to say goodbye. We all drank coffee and circled up to speak and toast his wife, mother, two daughters and siblings he left behind.
There were tears and a lot of laughs. His daughter said even people Joe had once arrested as a cop will come up to her and tell her how he changed their lives from time to time. His mother told us all how our stories took away her sadness that night, even if only temporarily. Man ... he would have loved seeing us all together. The only thing that could have made it better was Joe and that giant grin.
I’m sure many who read this knew Joe Picon because it seems like he knew just about everybody, and most will no doubt confirm the fact that he was truly everyone’s hero.