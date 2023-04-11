Joe Picon: Everyone's hero

The Northwest Georgia community lost a great man last week, and unfortunately it was a loss that many of us had known was coming.

My friend Joe Picon passed away at his home in Cartersville April 3 after battling cancer for several years. Quite literally from coast to coast, Jose Manuel “Joe” Picon left a lasting impact on countless lives in his far too short 58 years.

Blake Silvers is Calhoun Times managing editor and may be reached at BSilvers@CalhounTimes.com or 706-629-2231, Ext. 6012.

