During crazy times it is important for everyone to maintain some sense of perspective. Folks often lose that perspective during election time. Our little corner of the Cherokee country was no different, things would often get tense around election time, but it was always peaceful at Rabbit’s Place.
Rabbit had his own opinions of course, but everyone was welcome at his place regardless of whom they voted for. Rabbit did not want just one side drinking at his place, he had sense enough to know that politics changes from time to time.
One election year some of us wondered if things would continue as they had been. Bear announced at the last minute that he was not going to run for another term as Principal Chief. As if that were not bad enough, Possum threw his hat in the ring, and for a time there was no good alternative. Everyone with any sense knew that Possum would be a terrible leader, that he cared nothing for the people; but somehow, he managed to build quite a following. And this following tended to be quite loud and somewhat delusional.
For a time, no other candidate stepped up to challenge Possum and his supporters (regular readers of this column will remember Possum’s reputation as a self-centered lout and ill-mannered bully), it was clear to everyone that we were in for an interesting time. Even the Council was divided between folks who supported Possum and those who did not. After Possum secured the support of Old Man Rat, his road to power seemed inevitable. Rat was not the smartest guy in town, but he could mobilize the Rodent Clan like no one else.
Rabbit was in somewhat of a unique position as the proprietor of one of the most successful gathering places for miles around, he was not going to allow his place to get drawn into this political mudslinging contest. Rabbit came from a big extended family, he had cousins all over, and from them he was able to get news and facts from multiple perspectives. As things began to get worse, as Possum’s people became more restless and volatile, Rabbit convened his own sort of security council. Luckily for him, he had good friends.
Wolf had been our War Chief for as long as anyone could remember, his reputation for calm courage under fire was both well established and well deserved. Old Man Owl was known for both his wisdom as well as for his understanding of people. Grasshopper, being the town barber, tended to know what everyone was thinking and saying. All of these were numbered among Rabbit’s close friends.
When it became clear that this election season was going to be more volatile then most, Rabbit called these and a few other friends together to discuss ways to keep his place peaceful and his customers happy, whichever side they happened to be on. They came up with a plan that was brilliant in its simplicity, and a credit to the art of common sense. Simply put, you have the right to your own opinion, but you do not have the right to impose it on the guy next to you.
Wolf and his friends made sure it stayed this way at Rabbit’s place. Reasonable people on both sides were able to gather at Rabbit’s place and have a peaceful drink and conversation. It was a place where one could get away from the noise.
The election passed, eventually. Some members of the Council convinced Old Man Beaver, a longtime member of the Council and a man known for steady and reasoned leadership, to run against Possum. After a bitter campaign Beaver beat Possum in a close election. The election was over, but the division remained. We all went back to Rabbit’s place and prayed for the return of sanity.