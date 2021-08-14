2021 has seen me pass 27 years of service to UGA Extension. The first 11-plus years of my career, I served in the role of 4-H coordinator in Bartow County.
My first official activity with the Bartow 4-H’ers was taking a group of youth to 4-H Day at the UGA Football game in Athens back in 1994.
I will age myself because Eric Zeier was playing quarterback in those days for the Dawgs. I actually got to know Eric very well in college. He and I played on the same intramural basketball team along with several of the offensive lineman. UGA won the football game that day over NE Louisiana 70-6.
Zeier now serves as the color analyst for the Dawgs on the UGA Bulldog radio network after an NFL career so definitely the years have flown by. Today, I will give background on our Gordon County 4-H Club and encourage families to become involved in our local 4-H program.
When you are the 4-H coordinator for over a decade of a large 4-H membership like I was in Bartow County, you conduct numerous 4-H orientations. In fact, when I would visit school clubs for the first time, it was all about introducing youth to the opportunities 4-H offers. I can still hear myself say, “4-H is for everyone”. I would also say, “If you have a hobby or something that you really enjoy doing, 4-H has an avenue for you to do that thing you really love”. In 2021, I still think those statements are true and with Gordon County 4-H we offer more variety of programming than I did as a young county agent in Bartow County. Another neat thing is youth can pick and choose their activities instead of being required to do a set program list of activities for membership. You determine your own 4-H path.
Why should your young person participate in 4-H? I think for starters, the life skill enhancement or opportunities are amazing. Gordon 4-H offers various leadership, citizenship and achievement programs that are all based around life skill development. The number one fear of many adults in the United States is the fear of public speaking. 4-H can help a young person conquer that fear at a young age and even develop their public speaking skills by participation in project achievement or by being a member of a judging team. Recently two of our high school 4-H members achieved “Master 4-H’er” status by winning their project area at State Congress in Atlanta. Those two youth had years of investment in doing simpler speaking presentations as younger 4-H members and later developed their skills into giving longer high school level presentations with visual aids in front of qualified judges. I will add that as early as 7th grade if a young person participates in project achievement they will prepare a record book or portfolio as part of competitive scoring.
This is where youth keep records of their main project and other activities. The youth may not realize at the time, but they are actually learning how to do a basic job resume. This skill can come in handy when job applications have to be completed. In high school, youth will have an interview process at State Congress. This would be similar to a job interview scenario. A presentation area and topic can be the choice of the youth. In theory, 4-H is a great organization to obtain work force preparation. Gordon County 4-H is known as one of the best judging program counties in the state.
In fact, in the 2020-2021 school year, Gordon 4-H had the winning Consumer and Poultry judging teams at area competition along with winning the Georgia 4-H State livestock and dairy judging contests. Those two teams will represent Georgia 4-H at national contests in Kentucky and Wisconsin this fall. I will add that past alumni of the Gordon County 4-H livestock judging program have went on to be members of national champion college teams, serve now as college livestock judging coaches and even judge major livestock shows across the United States. Yes, you can get college livestock judging scholarships just like others do by playing a sport. In fact, three of our recent graduates have earned judging scholarships. We currently offer judging teams in the areas of consumer, livestock, dairy, poultry and a Life Smarts team.
Why are judging teams important? Youth not only have the opportunity to enhance public speaking skills, but they develop decision making skills along with good sportsmanship while being a part of a team in a competitive setting. I know many of the teams have an agriculture relation, but you do not have to live on a farm or dream of an Ag career to be on a team. Back in Bartow County, I coached six state winning livestock judging teams. Many of those youth were never on a farm unless at practice. Many members had no desire to start a farm down the road, but the life skills learned now help them no matter their career path. We also offer various community service efforts in Gordon 4-H.
The goal is for our 4-H’ers to be civic minded in adulthood. Finally, our local 4-H club offers programming basically in all age groups from Cloverbuds which are our youngest members up to high school 4-H. Finally, when school starts back, 4-H staff will be visiting our school clubs from 4th grade and up. We also have programming for home schooled youth.
For more information on Gordon 4-H, contact UGA Extension- Gordon County at 706-629-8685 or email gbowman@uga.edu.