I have stated before that this year has given me more time to work in our raised bed vegetable gardens at home. I have enjoyed the time preparing the beds, planting and watering.
I also am like many of you and patiently waiting the time to be rewarded with fresh produce from the garden spot.
Knowing when to harvest your various garden vegetable favorites is important. I will be sharing information on this topic from a UGA publication by Bob Westerfield, UGA Extension Horticulturist.
For starters, it is very important to have a handle on proper harvesting time for the different vegetable types. Westerfield states that if vegetables are not harvested at the proper stage of their maturity, physiological processes occur that will permanently change the vegetable’s taste, appearance and quality.
In addition, the texture, fiber and consistency of all vegetables according to Westerfield are greatly affected by the stages of maturity at harvest, by post-harvest handling and by the time interval between harvest and serving. Keep in mind that according to our information, some vegetables are more highly-perishable than other garden items.
Sweet corn and English peas for example are hard to keep fresh for even a short period of time. There are other vegetables that can keep longer. Note that harvesting most vegetables when they are young and storing correctly will help lengthen the shelf life. I will add that per our info, in some cases, the newer hybrids have helped add shelf life for certain vegetable items. Lowering the internal temperature also will help to slow down both the respiration process and quality decline. This is one good reason to harvest vegetables early in the day before heat from sunshine warms the vegetables up.
After you harvest, most vegetables should be kept cool and out of direct sunlight until the vegetables are processed or consumed. Westerfield adds that while harvesting too soon may cause a reduction in vegetable yield, harvesting too late can result in poor vegetable quality. A late harvesting of vegetables can also cause the plants to terminate or stop producing as they complete their reproduction process. You should also note that completely mature vegetables left on the plant can attract and cause you more problems with diseases and insects.
For the rest of the article, I will go over some harvesting basics from many of our more common garden vegetables. I will give info on when it is too early to harvest, too late to harvest and optimum maturity for various vegetables. For summer squash, it is too early when the squash fruit is of insufficient size. You can be too late on harvesting a squash when the fruit is difficult to penetrate with thumbnails with large seed. Optimum maturity is when the squash rind can be penetrated with the thumbnail. Red bell pepper is too early to harvest when you see chocolate colored pods and it is too late when the pod is shriveled. Optimum maturity is when the red pepper is bright red and firm.
Tomatoes can be harvested in three stages. You can harvest mature green, pink and ripe. Mature green harvest is when the tomato is firm and mature. Color changes from green to light green, no pink color showing on blossom end. These tomatoes will store 1 to 2 weeks in the refrigerator. A pink harvest is when tomatoes are pink about the size of a dime on the blossom end.
At room temperature, these tomatoes will ripen in about three days. You can harvest when the tomatoes are ripe. Tomato is full red, but still firm. The tomatoes should be used immediately. Watermelons can be a garden favorite. Too early harvest is when you have green flesh.
The green stem is difficult to separate when too early. You are late to harvest a watermelon when the top surface of the melon has a dull look. Watermelons is at optimum maturity when the melon surface next to the ground turns from a light straw color to a richer yellow. Okra for example is too early to harvest when the pods are insufficient size. Okra can be late to harvest when there is fiber development thus tough pods.
Optimum maturity is when pods are 2 to 3 inches long and still tender. For more information or a copy of the harvest chart for your favorite vegetable, let me know and I can mail or email you a copy.
This is a great time for me to give a push for soil testing the vegetable garden. I think it is a fair statement that not enough vegetable gardeners are soil testing for liming and fertilizing recommendations as compared to the number of gardens in this county.
If you are not soil testing on a routine, you are not sure if you are liming or fertilizing correctly. Soil testing a garden is economical at $9, easy to do with the ability to borrow a soil probe from us and results will come back in a short time frame.