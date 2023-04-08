For the majority of vegetable gardeners, the time to directly plant seed into garden spots or plant those summer producing transplants is quickly approaching. I remind once again to not fall prey to planting your garden too soon.

Soils are still damp and soil temperatures can be too cool. Those plants placed in the ground too soon can be stunted or have root type issues. In years past, I would say that April 15th is the last chance of frost historically, but if you remember we did experience hard frost on April 21st and 22nd just a few years ago. Most experienced vegetable gardeners will not consider planting until the end of April or even first of May.

For more information, contact UGA Extension-Gordon County at 706-629-8685 or email Extension Agent Greg Bowman at gbowman@uga.edu.

