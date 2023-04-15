At my home, I only have a few raised vegetable garden beds. You may think the county agent would have a large garden, but I tend to find myself busy doing other things to have a large garden area.

I do make the mistake at times of trying to find the space to plant that extra tomato or pepper transplant and messing up the plant spacing in the garden. This improper spacing can hinder good air circulation in the raised beds and can aid in disease issues at some point in the growing season.

For more information, contact UGA Extension-Gordon County at 706-629-8685 or email Extension Agent Greg Bowman at gbowman@uga.edu.

