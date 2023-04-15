At my home, I only have a few raised vegetable garden beds. You may think the county agent would have a large garden, but I tend to find myself busy doing other things to have a large garden area.
I do make the mistake at times of trying to find the space to plant that extra tomato or pepper transplant and messing up the plant spacing in the garden. This improper spacing can hinder good air circulation in the raised beds and can aid in disease issues at some point in the growing season.
Today, I am going to briefly share tips on how to manage for disease in your home gardens by way of a UGA publication by Elizabeth Little, UGA Home Garden/ Small Farm Plant Pathologist.
I know I mention this point often, but proper garden site selection is very important. The majority of garden plants need plenty of sunshine to perform properly. In regards to disease management, you need a well-draining area also. Stay away from spots that stay wet or drain poorly. Excessive moisture can enhance chances of seedling, root and crown diseases. A garden area that provides 8 to 10 hours of sunlight daily and is well-ventilated can be important to plant health. Shady areas or dense vegetation around the garden can make for a humid growing environment that disease pathogens love. When you plant in full sun exposures, the sun can keep plant foliage dry which can reduce your chances of foliar diseases. Choose your garden site carefully.
Keep records of where you plant items in your garden annually and use that information in your crop rotation decision making. Note that crop rotation can be an aid in disease management. If you year after the year plant the same plant family of vegetables in the same spot, you allow for pathogen build-up in that area. The rule-of-thumb is to only grow the same type of vegetables or closely related vegetables in the same soil once every three to five years per Little. Crop rotation and following this guideline can help starve out many pathogens such as the stem and leaf disease types. Keep in mind that longer crop rotations and even other techniques may be needed for root and crown diseases. We do have a chart that can be provided that lists the common vegetables by families and groups that can help in your crop rotation decision efforts. You may even need a disease issue identified or confirmed to help with rotation decisions.
It is recommended to use disease-free seed and transplants. Note that many plant diseases can be seed borne. If seeds are to be saved, it is recommended to consult a seed saving guide for info on which plant species or cultivars are appropriate for saving. You should only save the seed of healthy plants. Keep in mind that Little states that certain diseases especially fungal and bacterial leaf and fruit spots can contaminate the seed of their host plant with disease causing fungal spores or bacterial cells. When contaminated seed is planted the following growing season, the new plant is susceptible to disease infection. When you purchase commercial seed, many times the seed in produced in more arid parts of the country where seed-borne pathogen issues are less common. Again, if you save seed only do so from healthy plants or purchase seed from a reputable seed company per Little. When you purchase transplants, inspect the plants and try to only purchase plants that look to be disease and insect free.
In regards to disease management, take advantage of disease-resistant plant varieties. Keep in mind that resistance is a relative term. Resistant varieties can be either totally immune or only partially resistant depending on the type of disease and the plant variety. Just note that planting resistant varieties can be the most efficient way to manage for diseases. In addition, when you plant your garden can be a help in disease management. When you plant seed at the wrong temperature in the soil, you can increase your chances of seed and seedling diseases. Study up on the correct time to plant your garden favorites. I will not go into detail, but planting date adjustments can be used to avoid times when pest pressure can be high.
I mentioned in my opening on how I can even plant too many transplants in a spot and cause my own garden disease issues. Proper spacing and trellising can reduce the occurrence of many vegetable foliar diseases. We can provide you charts that show the proper spacing of vegetable types that will allow for good air circulation. When you crowd your plants, the plants can not dry off quickly. Some vegetables such as tomatoes, beans and even cucumbers can be aided by staking or trellising in regards to disease. Staking and trellising help air circulation that leads to drier plant foliage and less disease.
For more information, contact UGA Extension-Gordon County at 706-629-8685 or email Extension Agent Greg Bowman at gbowman@uga.edu.