Home vegetable gardening can be a rewarding activity, but proper management can be an important key to success.
This is true in regards to managing for disease issues. Vegetable plant diseases can always be problematic especially in warm and wet weather.
Root rots, leaf spots and fruit rots can be the most common issues. There are four types of organisms that will cause the majority of vegetable plant diseases. Those are fungi, bacteria, nematodes and viruses. Our UGA information states these organisms are many times called plant parasites or pathogens.
Today, I will be using a UGA publication by Elizabeth Little, UGA Home Garden/Small Farm Plant Pathologist, to highlight cultural practices that can reduce your chances of disease issues in the home vegetable garden. In most of my articles on vegetable gardens, I will discuss the importance of the site location.
You need a garden area that is ideally in full sun and is well draining of excessive soil moisture. If the garden stays wet and drains poorly, you can end up with a lot of plant root and crown diseases. Shade and dense vegetation can cause a humid environment where pathogen issues can rise. Sunny areas can help dry plant foliage from moisture quicker thus reducing issues with foliar plant diseases.
Crop rotation can be a big help in disease management. All gardeners should keep records of where in the garden items are planted annually. This can be an aid when crop rotation decisions are made. If you plant the same plant family of vegetables in the same spot every year, you will cause pathogen buildup. The rule-of-thumb is to only grow the same type of vegetable or closely related vegetables in the same soil once every three to five years.
Crop rotation when used properly can starve out most pathogens that can cause your stem and leaf diseases. Little adds that longer crop rotations and/or other management methods may be needed for soil-borne problems such as root and crown diseases caused by the fungi Phytophthora, Rhizoctonia, Pythium and Sclerotium, vascular wilts caused by Ralstonia or Fusarium and root-knot nematodes.
These type organisms can be long lived and can affect many plant families. If you are unsure of the common vegetables and their plant families, we can send you a chart. The take home message is that crop rotation can be a successful tool in disease management. Another key in disease management is using disease-free seed and transplants in your garden spot.
You should realize that many plants diseases can be seed-borne. If you are going to save seed, only keep seed from healthy plants. You should consult seed saving guides on which plant species or cultivars are appropriate.
The problem is that some of the fungal plus bacterial leaf and fruit spot diseases can contaminate the seed of the host plant. When contaminated seed is kept and planted the next year, the new plant is susceptible. Note that most of your commercial seed is from the arid western United States where seed-borne pathogen issues are less.
Another tip is to take advantage of resistant plant varieties on the market. Remember, resistance is a relative term. Resistant varieties can be totally immune or only partially resistant depending on the disease and the variety. Most seed catalogs will list the resistant traits of vegetable varieties per Little.
Also keep in mind that when you plant can be a big help in disease management in home gardens. You should always follow recommended planting dates for your specific vegetables. Planting seeds when your soil is the wrong temperature for good germination can lead to seed and seedling disease.
Some gardeners like to adjust planting date to avoid times when pest pressure is high. For example, some of the most damaging pests occur during the summer months and your goal may be to produce an early crop, but this must be balanced against temps that be too cool for proper plant growth. In reducing disease issues in the home vegetable garden, use correct spacing and trellising.
Spacing plants correctly can aid air circulation. If items are planted to close and are crowded, plants cannot dry off as easy in wet conditions. Proper spacing and trellising can reduce many foliar diseases. Staking or trellising of plants such as tomato, beans and even cucumber can reduce foliar fungal and bacterial diseases.
Today, I have scratched the surface on garden disease management and will share more information in a future article.