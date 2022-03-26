Last week, I shared the first in a two-part series on managing for disease in the home vegetable garden.
The first article scratched the surface on topics so I would like to continue with the same theme this week. Keep in mind that vegetable gardening can be a fun and rewarding activity, but the joy can be reduced when disease issues arise. Today, I will be sharing more tips on how to reduce your instance of vegetable garden diseases by use of a UGA publication by Elizabeth Little, UGA Home Garden/Small Farm Plant Pathologist.
As part of a quick review, I would like to remind that there are four types of organisms that causes the majority of garden diseases. Those are fungi, bacteria, nematodes and viruses. You may hear or see these organisms also called plant parasites or pathogens. Most gardens will have at least a few disease issues, but you can tend to have more problems during warm and wet weather. Root rot, leaf spots and fruit rots are our most common vegetable disease issues. The good thing is there are cultural practices that gardeners can follow to reduce their disease problems. Last week, we discussed the importance of site selection, crop rotation, use of disease-free seed and transplants and proper spacing and trellising as a few of the practices that can help in managing for disease.
Mulch can be your best friend in a garden setting for disease management. Note that many plant pathogens survive in the soil and can even spend the winter in soil debris. Mulch material such as bark, leaves or even shredded paper can help in a garden in multiple fashions. Mulch can reduce soil from splashing on the plants. Mulch will also put a barrier to keep plant fruit from touching bare soil. Again, remember that plant disease pathogens can be in the soil. Little adds that a mulch layer can help tomatoes for example in regards to early blight. Ripening fruit from strawberries, tomatoes, squash, cucumbers and melons can pick-up fruit rots from bare soil so a mulch layer can help.
Mulch is also helpful by aiding in conservation of soil moisture and reducing weed issues. Proper watering in times that irrigation is needed can be important in disease management too. I know the use of sprinklers can be quick and easy, but sprinklers will soak the entire plant. Ideally, we want to keep plant foliage dry.
If you must use sprinklers in the spring/summer growing season, water on sunny mornings when foliage will dry quicker due to the sunshine. Drip irrigation slowly releases water so you get a good soaking irrigation. You are also applying the water where the plant roots can best use the water. Some people may like to hand water their vegetables. This can be feasible if you have a small garden. If you hand water, direct the water to the base of the plant and away from the plant foliage. Again, sprinklers are the less efficient way to irrigate and the least desirable way to irrigate in regards to disease management.
Weed management can be an aid in reducing disease issues. Our information states that weeds can be a source of diseases and insects. Some weeds can actually be reservoirs per Little for several insect-transmitted viruses that can be a big problem in the garden. Weeds will also complete for nutrients with your vegetable plants. Little states that good weed control will increase air circulation in the garden spot while decreasing conditions such as excessive moisture that aids disease development.
Don’t forget that proper fertilization can be a help in disease prevention. Right now, we are mailing soil samples to the lab multiple times per week. With higher fertilizer costs, knowing what your garden area actually needs nutritionally by means of a properly taken soil sample can be helpful. Soil sample results will take out the guess work in regards to liming also. I will add that soil organic matter is an important factor in plant health.
Do not forget garden sanitation in reducing disease issues. Sanitation is the removal of potentially diseased plant material. Removing diseased plants will reduce the survival of disease causing organisms and future disease outbreaks. A rule-of-thumb is to remove vegetable garden plants and plant residue at the end of the harvest season.
You should uproot the entire plant if possible. Remove and destroy diseased plants. It is added that leaf spot outbreaks can be limited if early infected leaves are removed and destroyed.