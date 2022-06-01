This will be the second in a two-part series of articles on evaluating a tree for health and safety issues.
Trees can bring a lot to the table for any landscape. Trees can provide shade, help improve the appearance of a property and can at times provide food, shelter and nesting spots for birds for example.
Trees are living organisms and are subject to injury and disease for example. Since trees are living, the different tree species having different life spans. Some can live for hundreds of years, but others such as a red maple may have a 100-year life expectancy. Life expectancy of a tree can be shortened due to external pressures. Keep in mind that trees do not normally die overnight. There decline usually is several years. Once a tree goes into a death spiral, there is not much for the owner to do to stop the spiral.
Today, I will be sharing more tips on how to evaluation a tree for health which can be also tied to safety concerns. I will be using a UGA publication for UGA staff, Mary Carol Sheffield, Ellen Bauske, Wade Hutcheson and Bodie Pennisi.
As part of a quick review, last week I mentioned to conduct a visual evaluation of a tree’s health and inspection for safety issues, you need to examine all parts of the tree. You need to evaluate any visible roots, trunk, limbs and leaves. Last week, I shared information on evaluating the base of the tree, root system and the trunk flare. If anyone would like the entire UGA publication on this topic, send me an email or call the office I we will be happy to send you a copy. This is a great time to mention hiring a certified arborist.
There are many times that homeowners or even the county agent is unsure about the safety of a tree. This is especially true if the tree in question is close to a home or business that makes the tree potentially a safety hazard for people or property. In these situations, it may be well worth it to hire a certified arborist in order to determine the overall health of a tree and to make recommendations.
Many times, a certified arborist can determine if the tree is a safety risk and may recommend the tree is removed. County agents many times can look at trees for clients, but are not certified in a hazard determination like many certified arborists. If a client would wish to have the link on how to find a certified arborist in your area, email me and I can provide that information.
Again, the last article talked about investigating the tree base, roots and tree flare. This week, I will center more on evaluating the branches and leaves of your trees. Many times, you have to ask yourself questions. Do the leaves appear healthy? Is there any spotting on the leaves? Do you see insect or disease damage on the tree leaves? Are the leaves smaller than normal, misshaped or discolored? In evaluating the leaves, there are several things to consider.
Our information states that leaf injury or damage can be caused by drought, physical injury, disease or insect damage. It can also be caused by seasonal problems or a temporary issue that does not affect overall tree health. It should be noted that early leaf loss may be the first sign of branch dieback and a more serious problem or can be a sign of a temporary stress situation such as drought or disease and have no long-term effect on that tree.
You should look for dieback, defoliated limbs or twigs poking out of the tree canopy. When you see dieback, it can be a sign of a serious problem even if you are not seeing root or bark issues. Dieback can be a sign of internal tree decay which can be stopping the flow of water and nutrients to the crown of the tree. I will add that our information states that insects and disease may or may not be associated with the tree decline.
Now in review, all trees at some point will die. Some trees have life expectancies in the hundreds of years while other trees species live much fewer years. Tree lifespans can be shortened by a variety of external pressures.
To do a complete evaluation, you need to look at the visible roots, trunk, limbs and leaves in regards to tree health and safety concerns. You should take a heightened approach in tree evaluation for health especially if the safety of people or property is in question. Some of our trees can cause loss of life and severe home, car or other property damage if they fall. To conduct a more in depth evaluation of your trees, you may need to hire a certified arborist.
Remember that tree decline normally is something that has happened over a period of years and once in a death spiral, little can be done fix the tree situation. If you have the chance, go back and read over the first article in this series on tree health evaluation.