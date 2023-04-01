When you hear the word pollinators, what is the first insect that you consider? I would say if this was the long time T.V. show, The Family Feud, honey bees would be the No. 1 answer.
Did you know that bees, butterflies, ants, beetles, wasps, moths and even hummingbirds, bats and some small animals according to UGA information can aid in pollination of plants that are very important to humans.
When our 4-H’ers give presentations, we recommend to them to come up with facts to obtain audience attendance in the beginning of their talks. I will do so today. Our pollinators will pollinate 1/3 of the food that we consume. Pollinators pollinate approximately 1,000 plants that are grown for food, beverages, fibers, spices and even medicines.
Pollinators will also pollinate 75% of all flowering plants. I would say we can agree that pollinators are very important to our world. The majority of the fruits and vegetables you see in the grocery stores would no longer be a purchase option if pollinators became extinct.
Today, I will share information from the UGA Honey Bee program on ways you can assist our pollinators. Why do our pollinators need protection? It is true that honey bees and other important pollinators have been decreasing at a troubling rate. I would say that many vegetable gardeners will have issues at one time or another with poor plant pollination.
The main causes of pollinator number reduction can be tied to loss of habitat, disease issues and pesticides. What can you do to help our pollinators? Our information recommends to plant a wide variety of native flowering plants, shrubs and trees to help provide nectar and pollen on your property. I know some people wish for a lawn with no weeds during the year.
Some people may not have weed eradication as high on the priority list for the lawn. Some of those late winter and early spring blooming weeds may even provide some food for the pollinators. Another tip is to try to reduce or eliminate the use of pesticides on your property if pollinator protection is important to you. When you spray an insecticide, you can harm not only the offending insects, but the good pollinators too.
Investigate non-chemical approaches to eliminate the bad bugs. One insect that tends to cause damage especially on our Knockout roses is sawfly larvae each spring. These are the small green larvae that will shred rose foliage. I would recommend spraying the rose foliage with a steady stream of water first. When you wash the sawfly larvae off the Knockout rose, the larvae can’t crawl back on the plant thus you have used a non chemical approach for this foliage eater.
I will add that before you use a pesticide of any kind, find out if you really need to use that product. You may even need to do insect identification. It could very well be that the insect you are seeing is a beneficial and does not need to be controlled. I would advise you to do your homeowner and study up on the more common beneficial insects and also damaging insects in your area. This can aid with insect identification. If you are having ID problems, a local UGA County Extension office can help. If you need to use a pesticide, what are tips to make the pesticides less harmful in your landscape?
First, timing of pesticide application is important in regard to pollinator protection. The best time to apply pesticides is at night after the sun has set. Try to use pesticides that break down quickly and are less toxic.
Many people will use the Bt or Bacillus thuringiensis products that are considered a super biological pesticide that can control caterpillars with little damage to good insects. If using a pesticide, this is a great time to remind you to read and follow the pesticide label. The label is the law and will give directions on how and where you should use that particular product. The label will give details on how to mix, apply and where you can use a product for example. Never apply more product than the label recommends. More is not better in regards to product use. In regards to protecting pollinators, avoid pesticide formulations of dust or wettable powders which are the size of pollen grains. Instead use granulars, solutions and soluble powders.
Another tip is to not spray or allow pesticides to get on flower blooms. Finally, do not spray pesticides on windy days which can result in spray drift. Finally, we all have a part to play in pollinator protection. Don’t think it is up to the other person since pollinators are so important to our food consumption efforts. I will remind that on April 3rd, we will have a food preservation Lunch and Learn at the Gordon County Extension Office. This will be an opportunity for you to have your pressure canners tested for proper use before canning season.
If you need more information on how to register and pressure canner testing details, contact UGA Extension-Gordon County at 706-629-8695 or email gbowman@uga.edu.