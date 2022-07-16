Home vegetable gardening can be a great outdoor activity.
Gardening can be a super form of exercise by having people in a physical activity. Vegetable gardening can also be rewarding when you are providing fresh garden produce to family and friends.
Gardening can give a sense of pride when you can scratch an item off the grocery shopping list because you grew that particular garden favorite yourself. There are many stages to the gardening season from soil preparation, growing or buying transplants, seed selection, planting, fertilizing, irrigating and even growing a cover crop in the off season.
One additional part of the process that an be overlooked is knowing when to harvest your different garden items. This is a very important step. If vegetables are not harvested at the correct stage of maturity, there are physiological processes that happen that will permanently change the taste, appearance and quality of your vegetables.
Our UGA information states that the texture, fiber and consistency of all garden vegetables can be affected by the stage of maturity at harvest, post- harvest handling and the time interval between harvest and serving. Today, I will share information on when to harvest vegetables by way of a UGA publication by UGA Extension Horticulturist, Bob Westerfield.
As part of an added topic, I wanted to share some cultural practice tips in regards to growing vegetables with the current situation of high temperatures and humidity and lack of overall rainfall. We have received much needed rainfall recently, but we are still hot, humid and dry for the most part. I contacted Westerfield earlier on some tips that may help vegetable gardeners with these tough weather conditions.
First, you may want to hold back a bit on fertilizer. When it is hot and humid, the fertilizer can hurt the plants if not watered in properly. You should also prune out any damaged or diseased leaves or stems on your plants. This can allow for better air flow and keep disease from spreading. Remove the pruned material from the area.
If you mulched the garden, you may want to refresh the mulch around the plants to keep the plants cooler and also to help maintain soil moisture.
When you irrigate, do so between the hours of 9 pm at night to 9 am in the morning to conserve the moisture and get the most out of the added water. Irrigating anytime during that time frame is good.
Harvest your vegetables early in the morning to obtain fresh quality. The last statement leads us back into our main topic of when to harvest vegetables.
Some vegetables are more perishable than others. Our information states that sweet corn and English peas for example are difficult to maintain in a fresh state for even a short time. Some vegetable types have a longer shelf life. One rule-of-thumb is that most vegetables should be harvested when they are young and then storing properly will give them more shelf life.
Westerfield adds that some of the newer hybrid varieties have helped add more shelf life to some vegetables. Lowering the internal temperature can help to slow down the respiratory process and quality decline. This goes back to the suggestion of harvesting early in the morning before the sun has a chance of warming the vegetables up. It is recommended that after harvesting, most vegetable items should be kept cool and out of direct sunlight until the vegetables are either eaten or processed.
You do not want to wait too late in harvesting your vegetables. Waiting too late to harvest can result in sugars in the vegetable turning to starches plus some unwanted fiber development.
Waiting too late to harvest vegetables, can cause the plant to stop producing also. In addition, if you leave those fully mature vegetables on the plant, you can increase your chance of disease and insect problems.
Harvesting too soon can reduce your overall yield. If you are a new or even experienced vegetable gardener, I would review the optimum maturity stage for your vegetable garden favorites. You have put so much work into your gardening efforts, you need to complete the task by harvesting at the right time.
I will add that we have a nice chart that will break down what part of the vegetable is to be eaten and then characteristics that will decide a too early harvest, a too late harvest and again that optimum maturity for harvest for each vegetable This chart can be sent to you by request. For example, for summer squash the optimum maturity is when the rind can be penetrated with the thumbnail.
Harvest is too late when penetrating with a thumbnail is difficult and you have large seed.
Okra for example can be optimum maturity when the pods are 2 to 3 inches in length and still tender. Okra harvest is too late when you have tough pods and fiber development.