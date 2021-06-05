The recent weather has been overall great for outdoor activities such as sports, hiking, camping and working in the landscape or on the farm.
Many times, our outdoor activities in the spring and summer can put us in situations where you can come into contact with ticks. In Georgia, there are three tick species that we commonly associate with human. They are the Lone Star tick, American dog tick and black-legged tick.
The importance of protecting yourself from ticks is because of tick ability to transmit diseases to humans.
Today, I will be sharing information about ticks and tips on how to protect yourself from tick attachment when outdoors. I will be sharing information from a UGA publication by Elmer Gray, UGA Extension Entomologist.
For starters, I would like to review the importance of protecting yourself from ticks and reducing tick populations. Most people know that Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever and Lyme disease are commonly associated with tick disease transmission. There is also Tularemia as well as Anaplasmosis, Human Ehrlichiosis and STARI which stands for Southern Tick Associated Rash Illness.
Problems can also result when a tick mouthpart is broken off in the skin if you are trying to remove an attached tick. If tick populations become high in areas that people enjoy to visit, you can have reduced use of those sites. In addition, personal costs to treat pets, yards or homes for ticks can get expensive.
Knowing about preferred tick habitat can help you in tick protection. Ticks will survive best in high grass or brushy areas that can be attractive to their hosts per Dr. Gray.
Game trails and large deer populations are often associated with large tick populations. A tick also needs a high level of moisture for survival. Note that bottomlands with high humidity, thick vegetation and high deer population will be great tick habitat.
Recently, I was checking our hayfield for wet spots prior to mowing the grass. I was walking in 4 to 5 feet tall grass and I know the deer bed down and cross that field. I was in prime tick habitat.
On the flipside, dehydration from hot, dry weather along with short grass that has little to no moisture can cause ticks to die. I will not go through the life cycle of our common three tick species in Georgia, but they are similar. Keep in mind that each stage of development must have a blood meal for the tick to mature into an adult and lay eggs for the next generation. Keep in mind that all three stages of the Lone Star and black-legged ticks will feed on humans and other large animals. The American dog tick will feed on humans only in the adult stage of their life cycle.
How can you protect yourself from ticks? The easiest way is to stay in areas where vegetation is open or kept below ankle height. If you do venture on wooded trails, in high grass or into brushy areas, it is important to take precautions. You should avoid vegetation that brushes your body mainly the legs.
Another tip is to wear long pants when you are more tick populated areas. I know it will not very fashionable, but tuck your pant leg into your socks and also tuck your shirt under your belt. This is to help make tick detection easier. If a tick gets on your body, the tick will move up the body towards the head so by tucking in your clothing, it makes detection of the moving tick easier. You are also trying to keep a tick from getting under your clothing where detection is tougher. You should also check yourself for ticks two times a day. The reason is if a tick is attached, you want to reduce the amount of time the tick feeds. The longer the tick feeds on a person, the greater the chance of disease transmission.
If you do find an attached tick on your skin, how you remove is important. You should remove ticks with forceps, cloth or paper wrapped around the tick as near to the point of attachment as possible per Dr. Gray. Make sure you do not jerk or twist the tick while removing. This can result in breaking off the tick mouthpart in the skin which can lead to infection. You should use a firm, steady pull when removing the tick. You should not use unprotected fingers when removing ticks either. You should apply a disinfectant to the site immediately after tick removal. Wash your hands completely with hot, soapy water after removal also. If you use tick repellents when outdoors, make sure you read the product label and follow the label directions for proper and safe use.
On your property, you can treat your dogs with approved pesticides for ticks. Keep the lawn grass mowed short or at recommended heights and you can fence in your lawn. Fencing will keep other dogs off our property that may be bringing in ticks.
There are also pesticides that can be used in the lawn to reduce tick numbers. Again, if you use any pesticide products, read the label and follow the directions. For more information, contact UGA Extension-Gordon County at 706-629-8685 or email gbowman@uga.edu.