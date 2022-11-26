As holidays approach, many people will prepare to host gatherings with family and friends.

This can include decorating to make the home more festive. People will also decorate their place of business as well as their place of worship. This is where the most popular flowering plant sold in the United States will come into play. One resource stated that most poinsettias are sold within a six-week period leading up to Christmas and will represent approximately $60 million in sales.

For more information, contact UGA Extension-Gordon County at 706-629-8685 or email Extension Agent Greg Bowman at gbowman@uga.edu.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In