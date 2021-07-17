Everyone may know the Holiday Inn Express commercials where the person is thought to be an expert in a certain field.
Then they let the other person know they are not, the person just stayed at a Holiday Inn Express the night before. I did not stay at a Holiday Inn Express and I do not claim to be a dog veterinarian.
I do though have valuable information to share about protecting your dog in summer months from the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine. In fact, I am going to share information from a UGA article on the topic by Benjamin Brainard and Edward H. Gunst with the UGA Vet School.
For starters, never leave your dog in the car. Every summer, you will see on media outlets of tragic situations where a child dies from extreme heat when left in a car. These avoidable tragic situations can also happen to our dogs when left in a car. Please, understand, I am not comparing a child to a dog, but it can be deadly to leave any person or animal in a car in summer months. The bottom line is do not do it.
Our information states there is never a safe way to leave a dog in a car in summer months. Even with the windows down, the inside car temperature will be higher than outside the car.
During the summer months, make sure you provide water and shelter for your dog. At the UGA Veterinary Teaching Hospital, data shows that heath stroke is one of the major heat related emergencies treated at the school. Heat stroke can be fatal. The chance of this overheating situation by the dog is increased if the dog is not provided adequate shelter or fresh water.
It is suggested that if possible on days with extreme heat to bring the dog indoors. UGA information adds that humidity can be just as much a problem as the heat. Brainard adds that dogs do not sweat. The only way they can get rid of heat is evaporation through their tongue. The more humidity, the less effective that evaporation will be.
A rule-of-thumb is if you are thirsty and hot, your dog is probably thirsty and hot also. If you and your dog are both out in the elements, bring enough water for you both.
Another tip is to restrict excessive activity in the heat of the day for the dog. Some people like to run for exercise. Many times, their dog may be the running companion. UGA information states that even if your dog runs with you every day in winter, the dog may not be able to do that same amount of activity in the heat and humidity. This is for sure true for dogs that are not used to the climate.
Years ago, we had a pet Australian Shepherd named Rebel. Rebel came to our family knowing how to fetch. He would fetch as long as you would throw a ball. The information talks about how some dogs will continue to fetch even if they do not need to because of the weather. You as the dog owner may have to limit the activity when the dog’s heath is a question because of the heat and humidity for example.
Another important tip provided by UGA is that heat is harder on certain dogs. It is stated that older dogs and obese dogs cannot handle heat as well as other dogs. These older or obese dogs may need more breaks for cooling off and rehydration. Note that dog breeds such as pugs, bulldogs and other “flat-faced” dog breeds are more susceptible to overheating because of their short muzzles.
In the summer months, you will see people post photos of the family dog on a float in the pool or a dog swimming in the family pool or lake. Do not assume your dog knows how to swim. All dogs do not know how to swim. Many people will take the new family dog on a boating trip to the lake. Either know your dog can swim ahead of time or invest in a doggy lifejacket for all dog and deep water activities.
It is advisable to protect your dog from fleas. It is important to use the correct product based on animal type and weight. If you also own a cat, note that UGA information states that flea treatments are not interchangeable. Those flea treatment products made for dogs can be toxic to your cat. You need to keep your dog and cat apart until the applied topical medication has dried. It is added that snakes in summer months are more active. If you and your dog are in more prime snake habitat, be on the lookout for snakes to reduce the chance of your dog getting bit.
In addition, some dogs may need animal approved sunscreen in summer months. Some dog breeds are more susceptible to skin issues due to solar rays. If your dog needs a sunscreen product, it has to be safe for animals since some human sunscreen products may contain ingredients such as zinc that can be toxic to dogs.
Finally, if you think your dog is having heath related issues in the summer months, you should always seek the advice of a licensed vet. A veterinarian is the expert.