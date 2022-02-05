As the calendar continues to move towards spring, we continue to get closer to spring/summer gardening season.
Again, vegetable gardening can be a fun, healthy and rewarding activity. It can be a fun family activity while at the same time has people outdoors and activity. It can also be very rewarding to provide fresh produce from the garden to family and friends.
One neat thing about your personal vegetable garden is that you can decide on what you grow in the garden. You grow items that you prefer and enjoy. Some garden items will be directly sown into the garden soil and others can be started indoors and then transplanted into the garden spot when soil temperatures are right.
Many gardeners like to grow their own transplants while other gardeners like to shop and buy their transplants. Growing your own transplants will take time and effort. Today, I will be sharing information on this topic from a UGA publication by Sheri Dorn and Bodie Pennisi, UGA Department of Horticulture. I will be covering just a portion of the basics, but can provide you this detailed UGA resource on request.
Why do we grow some vegetables from seed? Seed can be inexpensive thus allowing the gardener to get more plants as compared to the price of a few transplants. When you buy seed, you may have more variety options as compared to limited variety transplant options at a store. When we consider seeding, do your homework on which plants do better as directed seeded and which respond better to being grown as a transplant. Most large seeded plants such as corn, pumpkin and your root crop such as beets do better direct seeded. Sow seeds directly into the container or place where they will be grown.
You should follow the recommended seeding depth on the seed package. Also, some seeds are started in a seed bed, transplanted to a secondary container for growth and development and then transplanted to the container or place where they will be grown for their life cycle. Dorn and Pennisi state for example that tomatoes are germinated, transplanted to a flat and then grown out for several weeks and then planted in the garden after last frost. Peppers are another garden favorite that benefits from transplanting while green beans can be direct sown.
If you are sowing seeds to grow transplants, timing is going to be important. You want the transplants ready for garden planting when the soil temperatures are right and the danger of frost has past. If you remember, in 2021, we had heavy frost around April 21st and 22nd. Many experienced gardeners do not consider transplanting or seeding until they know the danger of any frost events have past. Generally, sow seeds for transplants 6 to 8 weeks prior to transplanting time.
Our example given is that if your last frost date is traditionally April 15th, sow tomato seed INSIDE in late-February/early March. We can also provide you a planting chart that can help you determine a proper time to start your transplants indoors or in your greenhouse. If you choose to grow your own transplants, you may need to thin your seedlings.
Many times, gardeners will sow more seeds than are required as a precaution to make sure that the desired number of plants are grown. If the seedlings are not thinned, you can end of with a high percentage of plant death due to competition for water, light and nutrients. When you thin out weak or unneeded seedlings, you can simply snip off with scissors or pinch off the seedling at the media level.
Keep in mind that after germination and the development of the first true leaves, seedlings can be transplanted to a container of choice. Dorn and Pennisi state that you can use a pencil or dibble tool to probe under the seedling roots and lift gently. Then by using the pencil or dibble tool, you create a hole for the seedling in the new container or location. Seedlings should be set at approximately the same depth they were growing in the seedling flat or pot. Stay away from planting too deep or too shallow.
You should never tug seedlings out of the seed bed or transplant container by the stem. This can crimp the stem which will lead to plant death. Transplants ready for planting in the garden spot should have several sets of leaves and a developed/sturdy root system.
After transplanting, water the plants completely, but gently.
You need to check for water needs daily. If you talk to a vegetable gardener that grows their own transplants, you may hear them say the phrase, “hardening off”. Many times, transplants are grown in high humidity and sheltered locations. They need to be conditioned or prepared to grow in a tougher environment such as the garden spot.
One way to “harden off” the transplants is to move them outside to a shady location and gradually increase the amount of sunlight over a period of days. Our information adds you can also choose an overcast day to take the first plants outside, bringing the plants back inside after a few hours.
Repeat daily, extending the length of time plants are outside by an hour till plants are acclimated to sunlight and drier conditions.