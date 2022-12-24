This is the second in a two-part series on soil sampling.
Last week, I shared basic information on costs, time frame, importance and other general information on the soil sampling process. Today, I will be going more in depth on the actual soil sample collection procedure and the items you need to make the sample collection successful.
Remember, you want to collect the samples correctly because those properly taken samples will result in more accurate liming and fertilization recommendations for your growing activities. As I stated last week, developing and maintaining productive soils begin with soil testing. UGA Extension as well as other state extension services can provide great researched based publications on various items that you can grow from a home vegetable garden, to ornamentals, to fruit trees and even pastures or lawns.
Many of these publications will give general liming and fertilizing recommendations.
While these recommendations may lead to a level of production success, a sampling procedure on the actual soil you are working with can lead to very accurate recommendations and maybe greater growing successes. I also remind that soil testing can take out the guesswork in your liming and fertilizing efforts.
In fact, if you are liming or fertilizing by just going off what you THINK you need, you may be spending money you do not need to spend, using the wrong fertilizer type or rate. I will be sharing information from a UGA resource by Leticia Sonon and David Kissel, UGA Services Laboratories.
When and how often should soils be tested? This is a great question that clients may ask. In general, soils can be tested any time during the year. We do recommend conducting your soil sampling procedures months prior to the growing season. We have a tendency to be lower soil pH or more acidic in NW Georgia. This means you may be recommended to add lime at an advised rate to improve soil pH. Lime interacts slowing with the soil so you need time for pH improvement to take place.
Generally, fall is the best time to sample, but again you can do soil sample any time of year. Once medium or high fertility levels are established in your growing area, lawn and ornamental areas need to be sampled every two to three years.
Vegetable gardens should be sampled every one to two years. How do you collect soil samples for mixing and submission to the UGA Soil Test Lab? First, you need to decide how many soil sampling procedures you need to complete.
That is dependent on the amount of acres at times and also the growing activity which can determine the sampling depth for that procedure.
If you are dealing with acreage, a sampling procedure for a specific growing activity such as a fescue pasture is not to represent more than 15 acres.
This means if you have 60 acres of grazing pasture in one field, you will have to divide the acreage up into four areas and do a produce for each and submit four samples to the lab to obtain more accurate results. You will need a clean plastic bucket to put your collected samples in and you will need a tool such as a trowel, shovel, spade or a probe to collect your samples. I will remind that Gordon County Extension has soil probes that can be borrowed to make your sample collection easier. Since vegetable gardening is so popular, I will use this for our example in how to collect your samples.
Again, I would recommend coming by and picking up the soil probe and you can go ahead and get a soil sample bag to put the mixed sample in for the return trip back to our office. It is only going to cost $9 for submitting one vegetable garden sample to the lab. When you go to the garden area, take your bucket and collect tool with you. Then in a zig zag pattern you need to walk across the garden and randomly stop ten times.
If you borrowed a soil probe, push the probe down in the ground 6 inches. Then when you pull the probe out of the soil, put the 6-inch plug in the plastic bucket. You will do this another nine times. Again, do this in a random pattern obtaining samples from all over the garden.
If you are not using a probe, but a shovel for example, push the shovel in the soil to the recommended depth of six inches. Then push the handle of the tool forward while still in the soil to make a wide opening. Then cut a slice from the side of the opening that is of uniform thickness approximately a quarter inch thick and 2 inches in width extending from the top of the ground to the depth of the cut.
When you have all of the samples in the bucket, you will need to mix them all together. We will need one pint of the mixed soil.
If you picked up an official soil sample bag prior, you will see a fill line on the bag which will help.
Before putting samples in the official bag or bringing to the office, air dry the sample overnight. You should dry the sample on a flat surface lined with a clean white paper.
Finally, soil sample collection can be easy and can be a step in a successful growing season in 2023.