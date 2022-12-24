This is the second in a two-part series on soil sampling.

Last week, I shared basic information on costs, time frame, importance and other general information on the soil sampling process. Today, I will be going more in depth on the actual soil sample collection procedure and the items you need to make the sample collection successful.

For more information, contact UGA Extension-Gordon County at 706-629-8685 or email Extension Agent Greg Bowman at gbowman@uga.edu.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In