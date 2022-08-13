For starters, if you use the soil to grow anything such as a lawn, ornamentals, a vegetable garden, crops or forages for hay production or grazing, soil sampling should be a basic part of your production efforts.
No matter the growing activity, developing and maintaining a productive soil begins with soil testing. In many of my articles, I will share information about cultural practices that can lead to growing success. Think of soil testing as an activity that will give you a better chance of achieving your growing season goals. Today, I will be sharing soil sampling basics by way of a UGA pamphlet by Leticia Sonon and David Kissel. UGA Services Laboratories.
Why do we recommend soil testing?
First, soil testing can take out the guesswork in regards to liming and fertilization activity. I am sure that most gardeners and farmers realize that fertilizer options are more expensive this year. In fact, costs can be at least double now. Properly taken soil samples that are mixed correctly and submitted to the UGA Soil Test Lab can give you accurate liming and fertilizing recommendation based on the activity. When I say activity, I mean we can code your sample for vegetable gardening or growing a specific lawn grass type for example. When we code a sample for the exact activity, the recommendations will be based on what you want to grow.
There is no sense of putting out lime or fertilizer that is not needed. In addition, when you do need to apply, you can have a greater chance of success when you apply what you need. When and how often should soils be tested? Soil can be tested anytime of year, but there is benefit of sampling months out from another growing season. For example, many vegetable gardeners are spring and summer gardeners. A few may plant a winter crop, but for the majority of vegetable gardeners, production will cease soon.
For vegetable gardeners, later summer or early fall may be a great time to sample. Keep in mind that lime application is how we improve soil pH. We have a tendency to be lower in our soil pH or more acidic in NW Georgia. Lime reacts slowly in the soil profile so if needed, lime ideally is added many months prior to planting the next year. A rule-of-thumb is that once medium or high fertility levels are established, lawn and ornamental areas need sampled every two to three years. Vegetable gardens should be sampled every one to two years.
Why do people not soil test? I think when many hear the word test or analysis, they feel it is a very complex process and the results may be too hard to follow. Plus, some may vision an elaborate sample collection process or one that is expensive. I would like to clear some of these myths up. First, samples sent to the UGA Soil Test Lab is only $9 per sampling procedure. We can provide you with a simple pamphlet that will go over how you collect samples and the pamphlet will give diagrams.
We normally receive results back in 5 to 6 working days. Results will come back in sentence form and will give you rates based on how much lime or a certain fertilizer needs to be applied for every 1000 square feet or how much per acre. We even have soil probes that many times can be checked out by clients to make collection easier. The one thing you do need to know is the correct depth of sampling that is determined based on the type of plants or activity taking place on that soil. For lawns, sample to a depth of four inches. For gardens, ornamentals, mixed fruit trees and wildlife plots sample to a depth of six inches for example.
This is a great time to go over on how to collect samples. First, you need to use clean collection tools and containers. Use a clean plastic container to hold the samples because there will be several. For a tool, if you do not come by and borrow a soil probe, you can use a trowel, shovel or a spade.
When you collect your samples, you will need to walk in a zigzag pattern across the area and randomly stop ten times. For homeowners that may be sampling a garden spot or a lawn, this is easy. For farmers taking sampling on a pasture, hayfield or a corn field, this will be more difficult. For large acreage, note that a sampling procedure should not represent more than 15 acres.
When collecting an individual sample to put in the container for mixing, clear the ground surface of thatch or mulch. If you are using a trowel for example, push the tool in the ground to the desired depth. Push the handle forward with the spade still in the soil to make a wide opening. Then, cut a thin slice from the side of the openings that is of uniform thickness, approximately 1⁄4” thick and two inches wide from the top of the ground to the depth of the cut.
You would put the sample in your container and then move to the next spot to collect again. You do this over and over till you get the recommended number of samples. When you mix the sample, we will need at least one point of the mixed soil for shipping to the lab.
For more information, contact UGA Extension-Gordon County at 706-629-8685 or email Extension Agent Greg Bowman at gbowman@uga.edu.