I am working on my 29th year of being a UGA county extension agent. The majority of the time, I have served in the role of agricultural and natural resources agent.
Over the years, I have been asked questions that are tough to give a direct answer. For example, I can be asked on what is the best tomato plant variety? What is the best lawn grass to grow? What is the best breed of cattle to raise? I can also be asked to give a fertilizer or liming recommendation off the top of my head for growing anything that has roots.
It is true that many of our UGA researched based publications will give general liming and fertilizing recommendations, but keep in mind that those recommendations are not specific to the ground you are growing in for your home landscape, pasture or field situation. The best way to obtain exact recommendations that can hopefully lead to more growing success is sending properly taken soil samples to the UGA Soil Test Lab.
Today, I will be sharing information from a UGA circular by Leticia Sonon and David Kissel. UGA Service Laboratories.
First, I would like to general information on the process. I think many clients decline to soil test because they think the process is too technical. When many hear the words test, analysis and laboratory, they may think the recommendations will be too difficult to follow. Plus, when you know the soil sample has to be sent to a UGA lab, many assume process may be way too expensive.
This is definitely not the case in regards to routine soil testing. You do need to follow the sample collect directions in order to obtain a proper sample, but I will discuss that part later in the article. A soil sample sent to the UGA Soil Test Lab will cost you $9. The Gordon County Extension office will box and ship your sample and fill out the needed paperwork. The $9 includes your shipping costs. In addition, our office has soil probes that can be borrowed for free to aid the soil sample collection efforts. We will give you directions on how to collect your samples too.
The results will normally come back in a one-page format. The recommendations will be in sentence form also. The recommendations will tell you how much lime to apply if needed in either square feet or per acre format. The fertilizer recommendations will tell you which type of fertilizer to purchase and then will tell you how much to apply. Many times, the report will tell you when to do the applications too.
I will add that if you are wishing to sample large acreage, you may have to do multiple sampling procedures and send in multiple collected samples because a procedure is not to exceed approximately fifteen acres. For example, if you have sixty acres of grazing pasture, I would suggest dividing up the pasture into four sections and do a procedure for each. That would mean submitting four soil samples. This is a good time to add that when collecting samples, there are different sampling depths depending for you will be growing in that spot. For lawns and pastures, sample to a depth of four inches.
For gardens, ornamentals, mixed fruit trees and wildlife plots, sample to a depth of six inches. Keep in mind that when we submit a properly taken soil sample to the lab, we can code the sample for the specific growing activity such as home vegetable garden, fescue lawn, bermuda pasture or woody ornamentals for example. When we code the sample, the recommendations are more accurate since based on your growing activity.
Why should a person soil sample anyway? If the details already given does not convince you, keep the following general statement in mind. Per our information, developing and maintaining productive soils begin with soil testing. Soil testing will check the nutrient status of your soil thus base the liming and fertilizing recommendations off that status. I like to tell clients that soil testing takes out the guesswork. When you collect your samples, we recommend doing so well in advance of planting time or spring green up.
Our lab is very efficient with results coming back in 5 to 7 working days normally. Keys to sampling in advance is to give time for you to purchase the needed fertilizer for example before planting. If your soil pH is low and you need to add lime, lime interacts with soil slowing so you want to give time for the lime to raise soil pH before the next growing season also. When collecting samples, you collect in a zig zag pattern and randomly stop ten times and collect at the proper depth.
Collecting samples around trees and shrubs is slightly different because you collect six to eight samples around the dripline of the plants. You need a clean plastic bucket to put your samples in and remember you will be mixing the samples for that procedure. We will need one pint of the mixed soil that we will ship to the lab in our official soil sample bag.
I will go overall more specific sample collect details in our next article.
