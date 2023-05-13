This morning, I started out the day emailing soil reports to clientele that have taken advantage of submitting soil samples to our UGA Soil Test Lab.

I say it often, but soil sampling is the best way of taking out the guesswork in your liming and fertilizer needs for the soil you are working with in your growing efforts.

For more information, contact UGA Extension-Gordon County at 706-629-8685 or email Extension Agent Greg Bowman at gbowman@uga.edu.

