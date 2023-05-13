This morning, I started out the day emailing soil reports to clientele that have taken advantage of submitting soil samples to our UGA Soil Test Lab.
I say it often, but soil sampling is the best way of taking out the guesswork in your liming and fertilizer needs for the soil you are working with in your growing efforts.
I think we can all agree that many things you purchase today are higher in price or more variable in purchase prices. With most of us needing to watch how we spend our money, why guess in how you need to lime or fertilize? Today, I will be going over soil sampling basics with help from a UGA pamphlet on the topic by Leticia Sonon and David Kissel with UGA Services Laboratories.
Why should you soil test? I previously stated that soil testing can take out the guesswork in what you need to apply to the soil where your lawn, vegetables or flowering plants are growing for example. It is true that UGA has many publications that will provide general liming and fertilizing recommendations for that crop or plant, but keep in mind these are basic recommendations. A properly taken soil sample can give you specific recommendations for your soil. If you take the samples correctly and mix properly, the results from our lab should be very accurate. In addition, developing and maintaining productive soils begin with soil testing.
A soil report will give you the nutrient status of your soil and will then give recommendations for what you are growing in that ground. The recommendations will be what needs to be added to fill in the gaps of what your soil is lacking. We have clients that will sample their flower beds up to clientele that will sample 100-acre pastures. There is just a little more work involved when you sample larger tracts of land when growing corn or forages for example. When and how often should a person soil test? The sooner you can sample before planting season the better. In our part of the world, we tend be lower in soil pH or more acidic. Lime is the material we add to improve soil pH level. Ideally, we keep soil pH in the 6.0-6.5 range for the great majority of the items we grow.
Lime overall can be an economical material to apply. One issue with lime is that if you do a surface application of lime, it can take months or even longer to get soil pH to that ideal zone. Soils can be tested any time of year, but again we recommend testing months prior to growing season so if you need to improve soil pH, you can apply the lime and let it start interacting with the soil profile. Fall is the best time to sample because landscapes and other areas are drier and accessible. A rule-of-thumb is that once medium and high fertility levels are established, lawn and ornamental areas need to be sampled every 2 to 3 years. Vegetable gardens should be soil sampled every 1 to 2 years.
In Gordon County, we charge $9 per soil sample that we submit to the lab. We even have soil probes that can be borrowed to help a person collect their samples for mixing. We just ask that you call ahead if you want to borrow a probe since they are checked out all the time by clients. How do you collect soil samples? First, do not let the idea of collecting soil samples or words like test, analysis or sampling procedure scare you off from soil testing. When you collect samples, you need a clean plastic container to put the samples in and you need to know the sampling depth for your growing activity.
A clean plastic container can be a bucket or anything that has not had lime or fertilizer in it before. For lawns, hayfields and pastures, you sample to a depth of 4 inches. For vegetable gardens and wildlife plots you sample to a depth of 6 inches. For most clients, you may be only sampling a lawn for example so only one procedure is needed. On the other hand, a cattle producer that wishes to sample a 60-acre field will need to divide that field up into four areas and do four separate sampling procedures since a sampling procedure should only represent about 15 acres.
OK, I may have confused you a bit so let me clarify sampling procedure for collect samples for mixing. I will use a home lawn for my example. Again, borrowing one of our soil probes can make collection easier, but you can use a trowel, shovel or even a spade. With your collection container in hand, you need to zig zag across the lawn and randomly stop at least 10 times. Each time you stop, you will push the probe or digging tool in the ground. If you are using a trowel, push the trowel in the ground to the desired depth. Push the handle forward with the spade still in the soil to make a wide opening.
Then, cut a thin slice from the side of the opening that is of uniform thickness approximately, 1⁄4 inch thick and 2 inches wide from the top of the ground to the depth of the cut. You put each of you collected samples in your container, then mix them together and bring us one pint of the mixed soil. We can go over the process with you on a case by case basic too.