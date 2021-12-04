Many of you will know Ralphie from the 1983 movie, A Christmas Story.
I will admit, I can almost recite each line word for word from this movie based on the 1940s. There is one scene where the family is selecting their Christmas tree for the holiday season and when the salesman bounced the trunk of the tree on the ground, half of the needles fell on the snow.
Today, people are more divided with some families still selecting a real tree while others will decorate an artificial tree annually. In my youth, some years we would select and cut a cedar tree on the family farm or would purchase a tree from a store.
It can be a little more work going the real tree route, but finding that “just right tree” may put you in the holiday spirit. For years, the Bowman gang have lived in a basketball gym during winter months so taking a break to select and decorate the tree is a change of pace.
We have found Christmas tree farms and took the time to walk the farm for tree selection. We also have more recently experienced great luck with a pre-cut tree. Bringing a tree into the home for Christmas decorating has been around for more than 500 years. The most common tree types on the market are the pine, fir, spruce and cedar/cypress trees. Today, I will be sharing information from a UGA leaflet by Dr. Dave Moorhead with tips on Christmas tree selection and care.
According to the National Christmas Tree Association, there are close to 350 million Christmas trees currently growing in the United States alone and about 25-30 million real Christmas trees sold every year. It can take years to grow a Christmas tree so Moorhead states for each tree that is harvested, two or three seedlings are planted.
Just like anything else, the type of tree you select for the home is up to personal preference. Just like some families plant the same variety of vegetables in the garden each year, some people like the same type of tree for the home. I would say if you have not purchased a live tree in a while, shop around till you see a variety you like before buying.
There are some important tips to keep in mind when selecting your tree. Do not leave the house until you know the ceiling height of the room where you plan on placing the tree. Nothing is worse than getting home and realizing the tree is too tall for the room. If you remember back in the movie, A Christmas Story, the Parker family selected a tree that was extremely too tall for the room. They had no place for star placement on top of the tree.
Choose a tree that is at least one foot shorter than the ceiling height. Next, run your finger over the branch along the needles. The needles should not break or fall off. You need to shake or bounce the tree to make sure needles are firmly attached.
A fresh tree will have few needles fall off. Keep in mind that some needle loss inside the tree is common. It is also suggested to stay away from trees with a wilted appearance. You need to look at the handle of the tree and make sure it is straight. The handle will be the trunk area below the foliage down to the base of the tree.
You need the handle to be 6 to 8 inches long to allow for easier placement in the tree stand. Give the tree an inspection for insects and dead needles. Have the dead needles shaken or blown out before buying if possible. Most folks will have an idea on when they plan on putting the tree up prior to making the purchase.
You may buy the tree knowing it will be a few days before you bring into the house. If this is the case, you need to cut one inch off of the tree trunk base, put the tree in a bucket of water and stand the tree in a shady spot.
When you bring the tree inside, you need to cut 1⁄2 to 1 inch off the base of the trunk and place the tree in a stand that will hold at least one gallon of water. When selecting the spot for the tree in the home, do not place the tree close to fireplaces, heater vents or other sources of heat. Keep in mind that monitoring water levels and keeping the tree supplied with water is very important.
A tree can take up several quarts of water a day. In our home, we normally will check the water level in the stand in the morning and evening, but you can check more. It can be a chore to get on the floor to check the water level, but it is a lot better than letting the water level get lower than the tree base.
If you allow this to happen the cut end can seal over and will stop water uptake. You then must take the tree down for you to make a fresh cut to allow the uptake of water to start again. This would not be fun to take down a fully decorated tree.
I remember as a young agent having clients ask about adding substances such as aspirin, soda water, bleach or sugar for example to the water in the tree stand to keep a tree fresh.