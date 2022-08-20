Tall fescue is the most popular lawn grass of many in our area.
In theory, you have cool season grasses such as fescue and then you have the warm season lawn grasses. Many prefer fescue because of the ability of the grass to stay green for the majority of the year. On the flipside, the warm season grasses such as bermuda and zoysia will go dormant in the fall with many homeowners unable to handle a brown lawn in the winter months. One drawback of fescue is the overall lack of fescue ability to handle drought and heat situations. Again, the type of lawn grass you have on your property is a personal preference. Fescue can be a great lawn grass if proper cultural practices are followed.
Today, I will provide information on seeding new fescue lawns by way of a UGA Center for Urban Agriculture article by Dr. Clint Waltz, UGA Turfgrass Specialist.
The term “fescue lawns” can mean different things to different people. Many home lawns decades ago and even now have been planted with the old Kentucky 31 type tall fescue. Keep in mind that we also use Kentucky 31 for pastures and hay fields around North Georgia. You should realize there are many “turf-type” fescue cultivars now on the market that are promoted to have everything from a darker green color, finer leaf blades, lower growth habits, greater density, improved shade tolerance and even improved drought tolerance when compared to Kentucky 31. Just realize there are a lot of companies that promote their fescue brands. Do your homework when selecting a fescue cultivar.
One of the most common and worst mistakes a person can make is planting fescue at the wrong time of year. Ideally, fescue is seeded in September and October. If you plant fescue earlier it may not become established due to heat stress and disease. With weather so unpredictable, you may want to wait to plant till the middle part of September or at least have planted by earlier October.
Seeding in December and early spring is normally not recommended for seeding fescue because the fescue will not have enough time to develop a proper root system in order to handle the heat and stress of summer months. I will say again, it can be an establishment disaster if you plant fescue seed in spring or early summer. You give yourself a greater chance of fescue establishment success by planting at the more ideal time of year such as September and October.
Soil preparation for a new fescue lawn is going to be important. When starting a new lawn, ridding the lawn of debris, tilling and incorporating lime and fertilizer at the proper rates and smoothing out the area are all great practices prior to seeding. If topsoil is added to the area for example, you need to completely till into the existing soil.
It is recommended that after the initial preparation is done and the lawn is properly leveled, you should collect a soil sample and submit to the UGA Soil Test Lab for proper liming and fertilizing recommendations. Results normally come back in 5 to 6 working days. Then, you need to incorporate the starter fertilizer and lime 3 to 4 inches into the soil before planting the seed. If you can till deeper that can be good too. There may need to be work done to eradicate the old or existing lawn in preparation of seeding a new lawn. When seeding fescue, you need to use a certified and identified seed. You may find blends of several fescue cultivars on the retail market.
You can also find single cultivar bagged seed products. You just need to check on prices and what you are willing to spend. Study up on the different qualities the different fescues bring to the table and select what works for you. Ideally, the seeding rate is 5 pounds of fescue seed per every 1000 square feet. This means that you will need to know the square footage of the area to be planted in the new lawn. This will help in determining how much seed to purchase. To reduce skips and gaps in seeding, it is recommended to divide the seed into two equal parts and broadcast half in one direction and the remainder at a right angle to the first direction.
This procedure is also recommended for fertilizer and even granular pesticide applications. After planting, the seed can be lightly raked into the upper 1⁄4 inch of soil or pressed into the seedbed with a roller. It is also recommended to apply a straw mulch over the area to help conserve soil moisture which will help seed germination and reduce erosion since this a planting on bare soil. After seeding, proper irrigation is important.
You need to keep the upper 1 to 2 inches of soil moist for the first three weeks. You do not want to overwater. This does normally mean daily watering of about 1/8 to 1⁄4 for those first three weeks. As the fescue seedlings develop, you can have less frequent irrigation events, but the soil needs to be watered deeper. Fescue in the right conditions can germinate in 5 to 10 days.
Later, I will discuss reseeding procedures for established lawns.
For more information, contact UGA Extension-Gordon County at 706-629-8685 or email Extension Agent Greg Bowman at gbowman@uga.edu.