Tall fescue is the most popular lawn grass of many in our area.

In theory, you have cool season grasses such as fescue and then you have the warm season lawn grasses. Many prefer fescue because of the ability of the grass to stay green for the majority of the year. On the flipside, the warm season grasses such as bermuda and zoysia will go dormant in the fall with many homeowners unable to handle a brown lawn in the winter months. One drawback of fescue is the overall lack of fescue ability to handle drought and heat situations. Again, the type of lawn grass you have on your property is a personal preference. Fescue can be a great lawn grass if proper cultural practices are followed.

For more information, contact UGA Extension-Gordon County at 706-629-8685 or email Extension Agent Greg Bowman at gbowman@uga.edu.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In