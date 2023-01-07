Recently, I shared an article based on selection and care tips for holiday poinsettias.
With 2023 here and the holiday season ended, I would like to discuss tips on how to re-flower a poinsettia for the next holiday season. As a point of review, keep in mind that poinsettias are the most popular flowering plant in the United States.
In fact, most poinsettias are sold within a six-week period leading up to Christmas and can represent in the neighborhood of $60 million in sales. Popularity in using poinsettias to decorate our homes, businesses and places of worship can be attributed to the different colorful bract options such as white, pink, peach, marbled, speckled and of course red. Plus, it is hard to go shopping anywhere and not see at least a few poinsettia options for sale. The data I found stated that California is the top poinsettia producing state.
The Paul Ecke Ranch is known to sell two-thirds of the poinsettias worldwide. If you enjoy history, look up how the plant that was developed into the current poinsettia plant came into our country. Joel R. Poinsett, the first United States ambassador to Mexico, saw a wild plant that could grow to approximately 12 to 15 tall. The plant had red bracts that were narrow and droopy.
Plants samples were brought back in 1828 to the Bartram Botanical Garden in Philadelphia where poinsettia development began.
Today, I will center on management and re-flowering tips for poinsettias if you choose to keep you plants after the holiday season ends. I will be sharing information from a UGA publication by UGA Horticulturists, Dr. Paul Thomas, Dr. Mel Garber and Dr. Bodie Pennisi.
For starters, if you wish to keep and try to re-flower your poinsettias, you must be willing to dedicate time to proper care and be diligent when it is time to start managing the plant for re-flowering. This may not be for everyone. Many people choose to get rid of their plants and purchase new plants the following holiday season. I don’t see a time where there be no poinsettias for purchase.
If you choose to keep and re-flower your poinsettias, you may can keep them looking great for a while longer.
You should have them in a place in the dwelling that will give bright and indirect light. The poinsettia will require frequent watering. You do not want the plant to wilt, but at the same time you do not need to overwater either. Overwatering leads to damaged roots that will hurt the health of the plant. You are going to need to keep the plant indoors until the danger of frost has passed.
Historically, I tell clients that in the Calhoun area, April 15th is normally last frost date, but that can be variable.
A few years back, we had heavy frost on April 21st and 22nd. My best advice is to keep the plants indoors until you are very confident we are passed last frost. I would say the last week of April would be safe.
Then move your poinsettia outdoors. Remove the bracts as they wither and discolor.
Where you place the poinsettia plant outdoors is important. Keep the plant in high indirect light meaning morning sun and afternoon shade.
Water and fertilize often. You should also shape the plant as you want it to look. Prune or pinch the poinsettia to encourage plant branching. You will know it is time to bring the plant back indoors to start the re-flowering effort when night temperatures start to fall under 60 degrees Fahrenheit. You should continue to fertilize and water.
Starting October 1st, you need to give the plant 14 hours of continuous darkness daily until bract color is well developed. This may take to the middle of November. This can be done by placing the poinsettia in a closet or even by covering the plant with a cardboard box. Keep in mind that any light during the dark period will delay or hinder flowering. Night temperatures at this time should be in the 60 to 70 degrees Fahrenheit range. During the other 10 hours of the day, the poinsettia will need maximum light. As you see, there is dedication involved in re-flowering a poinsettia. If you do not stick to the plan, you may be unhappy with the results.
It could be a fun challenge to see if you can pull off the re-flowering expectations that you want and save a few dollars on new plant purchases. If the re flowering does not happen as planned, you still will have many poinsettia purchase options locally.