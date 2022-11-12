It should be noted that every country on the planet has mice and rats. The majority of mice and rats do live outdoors, but there are three species that will live with humans.

Those three species are the house mouse, Norway rat and roof rat. These three species can be found in Georgia. When rodents stay outdoors, there is normally no issues except for an occasional rise in snake numbers when you have a high rodent population.

For more information, contact UGA Extension-Gordon County at 706-629-8685 or email Extension Agent Greg Bowman at gbowman@uga.edu.

