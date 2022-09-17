This time of year, is one of my favorites. We normally will have baby calves born on the family farm and the Georgia Bulldogs will also be taking the field.
I also know basketball season is just around the corner. Over the years, I have coached many successful basketball teams and exceptional individual basketball players. Many went on to great high school careers with several playing college basketball. That success just did not happen. It took a lot of time, effort and dedication by players, coaches and parents to be able to compete at a high level. I will add that there was a lot of planning with an end goal in mind for the individual and team success.
The same thought process can relate to vegetable gardening. The majority of vegetable gardeners will have actively growing plants in the ground after the danger of frost has passed in the spring and will wrap the growing season up late summer or early fall. A few may plant cool season crops, but most do not. This time of year, is a great time to PLAN for SUCCESS for spring and summer vegetable gardening season in 2023. I will be sharing a variety of researched based information from multiple UGA publications.
The goal for today is to get you pondering on what went well and what did not go so great in your gardening efforts. When you figure that out, you can make plans to make the next growing season better. You may decide you need to really change things up for next year. For starters, when is the last time you have soil sampled the vegetable garden? If the answer is never or it has been many years, a soil sample is where you need to start. There really is no reason to not soil sample vegetable gardens.
Soil sampling is economical, easy to do and results come back from the UGA Soil Test Lab in a timely fashion. It only costs $9 which also includes the postage to send a properly taken sample to the lab. We also have soil probes that can be loaned out to help you in your sample collect efforts. Do not let words like test or even analysis stop you from soil sampling a vegetable garden. Results are easy to follow. I will add that we have the tendency to be more acidic or lower in our soil pH in Northwest Georgia. Soil sampling now can give you a liming recommendation. Adding required lime now can help get the soil pH in the correct range to improve the efficient use of your fertilizer when added next growing season.
Where is your garden spot in the first place? Site selection is one of the first keys in vegetable gardening success. A garden site needs to provide at least 8 to 10 hours of sunlight per day. The spot also needs to be close to a home that can provide a clean water source. The area needs to be well-draining too. Ideally, the spot needs to be free of problematic weeds such as nutsedge and bermudagrass. I know bermudagrass is a favorite lawn grass, but it can be a problem in the vegetable garden. This is a great time to decide if you need to move your garden for 2023 to a more ideal area.
Do you keep records? Records can be writing down what varieties work well for you and what garden items did not perform for you. Record keeping of where you plant specific items in the garden spot annually is important also. Why is this important? You can use this data in your crop rotation efforts. Crop rotation is very important in reducing issues with vegetable diseases. When you continuously plant the same plant family of vegetables in the same spot each year, this will result in disease pathogen build-up. The rule-of-thumb is to only grow the same type of vegetables or closely related vegetables in the same spot of the garden once every three years. Crop rotation can starve out most pathogens. If your problems are soil-borne, you may have to use longer crop rotations.
How do you irrigate your vegetable garden in times of drought or dry weather? Many people simply will use sprinklers and soak everything in the garden. Ideally, the plant foliage needs to stay dry. The goal is to get the water to the base of the plants and down to the roots. You lose moisture to evaporation with sprinkles and soaking foliage at the wrong time of day can actually be a source of getting disease started. This would be a great time to shift to drip irrigation options and you may can find some deals on soaker hoses in the off season.
Another consideration for vegetable gardening success is to plant a cover crop in your vegetable garden instead of letting the soil stay bare all fall and winter. Previous articles have specifically discussed cover crops for the home vegetable garden. A proper seed mix for the time of year can help reduce soil erosion, build the soil and even help with nitrogen fixation when using legumes in the mix.
The key is planning for success. Planning now can help you have a super growing season in 2023.
For more information, contact UGA Extension-Gordon County at 706-629-8685 or email Extension Agent Greg Bowman at gbowman@uga.edu.