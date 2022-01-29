I have stated many times on how I enjoy something about each season.
We have a small family cattle operation and I really do not mind putting out hay on cold or rainy days. I do over time start looking at the calendar this time of year to estimate how many hay feeding days on the tractor that are left before spring weather arrives.
In relation to spring/summer vegetable gardening, we are still roughly three months away from planting seed or putting transplants in the ground for most items.
With that being said, this is a great time to be planning for those gardening efforts. The more you plan, I think can raise your chances of success when growing season arrives.
Today, I will be sharing information from a UGA publication by Bob Westerfield, UGA Extension Horticulturist and former UGA county agent, David Linvill, with a goal of helping you plan for gardening success in 2022. If I was not a county agent, I could have seen myself as a high school or college coach.
I have coached a lot of basketball especially travel basketball over the years. Many hours were spent scouting the teams we were scheduled to play. The team coaches and I would also look at our team’s weaker areas and practice to improve those areas in order to make the team more complete. You can almost take that mentality and apply to vegetable gardening success.
Vegetable gardening takes planning and even overcoming obstacles from time to time in order to see a bountiful harvest. You may even want to establish gardening goals. For starters, one of the easiest mistakes made by gardeners is picking the wrong gardening site in the first place.
Granted, some vegetable gardeners are limited on site options. Just note that ideally, the site needs to provide at least 8 to 10 hours of sunlight a day.
Plants need sunlight to dry off wet foliage which can reduce chances of disease and the sunlight is helpful for plant growth. Summers in NW Georgia can get hot and dry so the garden spot ideally is close to a home so you have a source of water when irrigation is required. Select areas where the soil is well draining of excess moisture.
A plus would be a spot that is already free of many weed issues. Weeds such as nutsedge or even Bermuda grass can cause issues in your gardens if allowed to take over. How large of a garden do you want? I have seen people that will plant a manageable garden one year, but then double or triple the garden area the following season. The garden can become too much to manage and cause too much work for a few people. At my house, I only have a few raised beds. I get all of the tomatoes, peppers and squash I need on those raised beds.
As we get closer to spring, I will provide numerous articles on specific favorite garden items. A rule-of- thumb is select recommended varieties for your area for the bulk of the planting. There is no harm in trying some of the new varieties on the market, but I would plant them almost as a trial.
Planting a few new varieties can give you an idea of how they will perform and how well you like them. Again, those tried and true varieties are better for the bulk of the planting.
In your planning for success efforts, do not forget soil testing. As I say often, if you never soil test, you are guessing on your liming and fertilization efforts. It is true that most researched based publications will give basic recommendations, but a soil test will be specific for the soil on your property. When I say soil test or analysis, I think many clients think it is too complex or too expensive.
The cost for a soil test on one vegetable garden is $9 and the recommendations come on a one-page report. This time of year would be a great time to soil test. Our area is traditionally low on soil pH thus many times lime is recommended. Lime interacts with the soil slowly so the sooner you can get the lime out, the sooner the pH will be improved. You could apply the recommended lime now and then apply the fertilizer at planting time.
Be prepared to irrigate your garden in absence of rainfall. You need to maintain a uniform moisture in your soil in the gardening season. I know it is very easy to use a sprinkler in your irrigation efforts, but soaker hoses or irrigation tape are much more efficient. You lose less water to evaporation with soaker hoses or irrigation tape plus you keep plant foliage dry.
If you choose to use sprinklers, you are soaking the plant foliage. Wet foliage along with our heat and humidity can be big reason diseases start in the home garden. This is a great time to be on the lookout for deals for more efficient ways to irrigate.
Finally, if you are new to gardening, this is a great time to educate yourself about the more common insect issues in the area and develop a course of action.