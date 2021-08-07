This article will be the second in a series on landscape cultural practices to keep our ornamental plants productive and looking great.
As a reminder, most established ornamental plants grown in the landscape will require care such as fertilization, pruning, watering, mulching and pest control to stay healthy and attractive. This week I will discuss fertilization in regards to general guidelines and precautions and will touch on watering tips for our ornamentals. I will be sharing information from a UGA publication by Bodie Pennisi, UGA Extension Horticulturist.
As stated in the first article of the series, fertilization is a simple cultural practice that seems to have been made confusing for people because of the wide variety of fertilizer products on the market.
Those products can range from “general purpose” fertilizers to the specialty products such as pre-mixed liquid fertilizer concentrates, water soluble crystals, slow release fertilizers, azalea/ camellia fertilizers and rose fertilizers. I will state again that plants in general do not care if a fertilizer is granulated, liquified, encapsulated, briquetted, pelletized or solubilized. The plant will want added nutrients in any form they can use. Pennisi adds that fertilizers do however differ in nutrient content and release duration.
The type of fertilizer selected should be based not only on the cost of the product, but on the type of plant, the existing nutrients you have in the soil and the growth you want in the ornamental plants. I will add that soil testing through the UGA Extension office locally can help you not only obtain fertilization recommendations based on your soil nutrient status, but also liming recommendations.
Now I will share several basic guideline and precaution tips when fertilizing your ornamentals. The first tip is to broadcast fertilizers evenly over the ornamental bed area. You need to make sure the plant foliage is dry when fertilizer is broadcast over the top of ornamentals. If you visually see fertilizer lodged in the plant foliage, you should brush the fertilizer off before irrigating.
Should you remove mulch when fertilizing? The answer is no. You can broadcast the fertilizer on top of the mulch, but you do need to water the fertilizer in after application.
Another tip to keep in mind is concerning trees. Trees growing in turf areas will take up fertilizer nutrients from the fertilizer that is applied to the lawn. You should not apply excess fertilizer to turf in an attempt to feed trees. This logic can cause injury to the grass. Another tip in regards to trees is when fertilizing to broadcast the fertilizer over an area extending 2 to 3 times the canopy spread if possible. Research data has shown that tree roots grow far beyond the canopy spread of established trees. You should also not concentrate fertilizer in holes drilled under tree canopies. Research has also shown that broadcast application results in better growth.
Another tip is that plants that grow in shade will normally require less fertilizer than plants grown in full sun scenarios. I will remind before planting to make sure you are planting a specific plant in the correct spot. Some plants love full sun while others may need some shade for best performance.
We do not have many sandy areas in NW Georgia, but note that plants grown in sandy soils generally require more frequent fertilization events than plants grown in clay soil. This simply is because soil nutrients will leach easier in sandy soils. Another tip is to avoid using a weed and feed fertilizer containing herbicide around your ornamental plants. The plant roots can uptake the herbicide and cause plant injury.
I will now switch gears and discuss ornamental watering basics. One thing to keep in mind is that most ornamental plants once established can go days or up to weeks without irrigation. I think it is a fair statement to say that overwatering can cause even more ornamental problems. One thing you should do is educate yourself about the watering requirements for your specific plants.
Pennisi states that juniper is an extremely drought tolerant plant when established, but cannot handle extended periods of excess moisture. I will add that Leyland cypress are not drought tolerant. I tell clients that in absence of rainfall in summer, they will need irrigation. I remember back in 2007 when an outdoor watering ban was in place, I dealt with clients that was losing 30 or more Leyland cypress at a time due to lack of water. When determining when to water is to look at the individual plant. Our info states that wilting or a pale grayish-green color are the most common symptoms in plants needing irrigation.
The best time to water is at night or in the early morning. It should be noted that as much as 30% of the water you apply if you water mid-day can be lost to evaporation because of the sun.