When I was a 4-H coordinator early in my career, I worked with many 4-H’ers on presentations.
One important part of the process was to have the young person start the presentation with something to catch attention such as a “do you know” facts. I am going to go that route with our article today in regards to pollinators. Do you know that pollinators will pollinate one-third of the food you eat?
Do you know that approximately 1,000 plants grown for food, beverages, fibers, spices and medicines need assistance from pollinator? Do you know that pollinators pollinate 75% of all flowering plants?
I will add that most fruits and vegetables you find in your local grocery store would no longer be an option if honey bees and other pollinators went extinct. Today, I will be sharing information on beneficial insects including pollinators and how you can help our good bugs out by use of a pamphlet from the UGA Honey Bee Program.
I think we all know someone that cannot tolerate insects. Any insect is a bad bug to them. Many times, this may be because an insect has made its way into the home or they encountered a stinging insect. We all should keep in mind that many of our six legged insect critters in the environment are very helpful.
The beneficial insects can help pollinate items we need for existence. Plus, the good insects can help reduce or eliminate populations of bad or damaging insects. When we think in terms of pollinators, bees are the first that come to mind. We also get pollination help from butterflies, ants, beetles, wasps and moths. I will add that hummingbirds and even bats can help with plant pollination.
Most people will know that honey bees and many of our other pollinator populations have been decreasing at a high rate over the years. The main causes of these reductions can be tied to loss of habitat for our pollinators, disease issues and even our pesticide use at times. What can you do to help? It is recommended to plant a wide variety of native flowering plants, shrubs and trees to help provide nectar and pollen.
On your property, you may even try reduce or even eliminate the use of pesticides. It could be that you try a non-chemical approach first such as spraying plants with water to\ remove damaging insect pests. For example, this is the time of year, you may see sawfly larvae damaging foliage on your favorite rose bush. If the larvae are small, you may can simply rinse the foliage with water from a hose. The larvae cannot crawl back onto the plant when washed off. Before you use a pesticide, you may want to investigate to see if it truly is the best option. It could be that you are seeing good insects on a plant that may very well indeed be feeding on a damaging insect population.
Most people realize that ladybug beetles are beneficial insects. Did you know that over the course of a lifetime, one ladybug beetle may consume up to 5,000 damaging aphids? A preying mantis can be an intimidating insect to many, but did you know that this predator beneficial can consume a variety of bad bugs?
There are times that pesticides are the best option for a situation. If you do use a pesticide there are tips than can help make them less harmful to our good bugs. First, the timing of pesticide application is important. Our information states that the best time to apply pesticides is at night after the sun has set.
You can also research and use pesticides that break down rapidly and are the least toxic. You may have heard about Bt or Bacillus thuringiensis which is an excellent biological pesticide that control caterpillars with little to no risk to good bugs. Another tip is if you do use a pesticide to follow the product label.
The key is to apply the recommended amount of product. Applying more pesticide than is recommended on the label is not better. In regards to helping the good insects, try to avoid dust pesticide formulations or wettable powder which can be the size of pollen grains. It is better to use granular products, solutions and soluble powders instead. Another tip is to keep all pesticides off flower blooms. Finally, do not spray on windy days to reduce the risk of pesticide drift issues.
If you can’t determine if an insect seen on the property is a good bug or bad bug, we can help you in identification. One insect that can be problematic in vegetable gardening efforts is the squash bug. In fact as the summer goes, squash bug populations can increase. Many times, a gardener may get the squash plants going soon after the fear of frost has past to get the bulk of the squash crop before having to deal with the squash bugs problems for example.