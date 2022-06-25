Growing up in the Lily Pond community of Gordon County, it seemed as a youth that I was outdoors more than indoors.
I was either shooting a basketball, working the 4-H show cattle or completing other farm chores. I remember it seemed for years that we had issues with Asian tiger mosquitoes in one section of the landscape. This particular species of mosquito will be black and white striped and will bite during the day hours. Another note is this species usually will not travel far from where they developed as larvae.
If you have problems with this species, you probably have standing water or places that will hold excess water on the property that aided the mosquito development. Today, I will be sharing community-based tips that should help in reducing mosquito populations where you live. I will be using information from Elmer Gray and Ray Noblet, UGA Extension Entomologists. If the entire neighborhood will be on board with the recommended practices, the tips can help reduce mosquito numbers.
For starters, I will be only sharing information on basis practices that can reduce the needed habitat for mosquito development. Keep in mind that there are 63 known mosquito species in Georgia. Of that number, 10 to 12 species are pests to humans. Why worry about mosquitoes? Mosquitoes have the ability to transmit diseases and viruses such as malaria, West Nile and Zika virus. In addition, when you have high mosquito populations in your neighborhood, it can reduce the enjoyment of our favorite or needed outdoor activities.
One important key to remember is that water is necessary for mosquito development. As I share basic practices, they will center around reducing standing water or pockets of water. The female mosquito will lay eggs on the surface of standing water or in places that will flood.
Our information states that different mosquito species require different types of water habitats. In addition, the female mosquito only searches for a blood meal which is needed for egg production. When you are bit by a mosquito, the irritation and welts are caused by the salvia injected by the mosquito. In the opening paragraph, I mentioned the Asian tiger mosquito. This species was first found in Georgia in 1994 and now is in every county in the state.
Most pest mosquito species will have the female bite in the dawn and dusk parts of the day. The Asian tiger mosquito and the yellow fever mosquito will bite in daylight hours. Both of these species develop in artificial containers that can hold standing water such as tires, rain barrels and buckets. Gray and Noblet state that the Asian tiger mosquito has become a serious nuisance mosquito species. Again, water is essential for mosquito development. I will now share tips on reducing mosquito populations in your community.
Tires used in playground areas or stored outdoors can be ideal for mosquito larvae development. Ideally, you should store tires indoors. If tires are used in playgrounds, you should drill holes in those tires to allow for water drainage. Many people are boat owners. If you have a boat, check the boat for holding water, clear drain holes, cover or increase angle to aid excess water drainage. Tarps are used often to cover items or to provide shade at times. Check tarps that may collect water in pockets or indentations. These pockets of water can make development habitats.
Another tip is to remove vegetation or obstructions in drainage ditches that are limiting the flow of water. Any water not allowed to flow can again make ideal areas for developing mosquito larvae. Pick up all beverage cans and cups that are left outdoors. In addition, pick up broken, unused or discarded toys outdoors that can hold water. If you own a birdbath, change out the water weekly.
You also need to change out water in pet or other animal dishes weekly too. It is recommended to position garbage cans and lids so they do not collect water. Gutters should be maintained so they drain water correctly. Another tip is to fix dripping outdoor faucets that create pools of water and also monitor all types of drainage pipes/systems for standing water. I have four awesome fern hanging baskets on my front porch purchased from our Red Bud FFA chapter.
It is recommended that you change out water in planters including hanging baskets at least weekly if possible. Many times, you can have a hardwood tree with a tree hole that collects water. I will recommend that you may want to get advised on sealing these holes. Again, only do so with a proper recommendation from a tree professional. County agents can make tree hole suggestions based on the situation.
Finally, there are other mosquito reduction options out there including repellents and insecticides not covered today in this article.