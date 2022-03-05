Anytime a lawn grass thins, you can have issues with moss and algae formation in the yard.
You can have these situations because the conditions in the lawn that can promote a healthy lawn grass has declined.
To elaborate on the difference between moss and algae, mosses are branched, thread like green plants that form a tangled, thick mat over the soil per UGA information. Algae are thread-like green plants that form a dense, green scum over the soil.
Note that neither moss or algae are considered to be parasitic. Both are spread by wind-blown spores and can form crusts on the surface of the soil. This crust formation can reduce air and water movement into the soil profile. Today, I will be sharing cultural practices that will improve growth of your turf which should reduce issues with moss and algae in home lawns. Information will come from a revised UGA publication by Tim Daly, UGA county agent and Dr. Patrick McCullough, UGA Turf Specialist.
For starters, what factors aid in moss and algae development? Conditions include wet areas, humidity and compacted soils along with thin turf. You will see moss more commonly per Daly and McCullough in shady area with infertile, acidic soils and excessive thatch. Algae is more common in full sun conditions and fertile soils. There are chemical suppression options for moss and algae, but I will be only covering cultural practices that will favor growth of your lawn grass thus reducing moss and algae competition.
Keep in mind that chemical options to control moss and algae are only temporary unless the growing conditions are improved in the lawn. The first cultural practice to add your lawn grass is maintain good soil fertility and pH. Yes, this means to consider soil testing in determining your liming and fertilization recommendations for a home lawn.
Why should homeowners consider soil testing? First, it is economical. Soil testing a home lawn is only $9 for an individual lawn. Second, soil sampling takes out the guesswork if simple sample collection steps are followed in regards to liming and fertilizing. Third, test results come back in a timely fashion and recommendations are to the point and simple to follow.
Finally, we have soil probes that can be borrowed to assist in collection of your samples. Another cultural practice is to improve soil drainage. If you have soils that stay wet because of poor drainage, you need to fix the problem. This could mean the installation of tile drainage in some situations. The next cultural practice to promote grass growth is to increase light penetration and air circulation. You should prune tree limbs that are below ten feet and even selected limbs in the crown.
This will improve light penetration and air movement. You may want to consider removal of the least desirable trees in the landscape and thinning out or removal of some shrubs. Our information states that areas surrounded by buildings and vegetation with limbs close to the ground may mean a lot of work in order to provide the required light penetration and air movement.
Another cultural practice is tied to grass type selection for those shady areas or even the use of ground covers in some situations. There are some grass types that have more shade tolerance. It is suggested that if direct sunlight does not reach the ground during the day, you may have to consider a ground cover instead of a grass in some areas. Improving compacted soils is another cultural practice consideration.
Compacted soils are something we are not short on in or part of the state. You need to consider cultivation measures to reduce soil compaction. Core aerators can be rented, purchased or the job can be hired out though many lawn care services. Aerators will pull plugs of soil and reduce compaction.
How you irrigate a home lawn can be another cultural practice to aid in grass growth in the lawn. You should always avoid light and frequent irrigation events for home lawns. Make yourself aware of visual signs that the lawn is moisture stressed and in need of irrigation. Then irrigate in a manner that you wet the soil to at least 6 inches.
Be mindful of soil saturation. If you see puddling while irrigating, stop irrigating and wait for 2 to 3 hours for the water to soak into the ground before irrigation again. You may have to do this several times before the water gets to the proper depth. Note that in the growing season, more turfgrass will need about an inch of water each week.
The final cultural\practice may be renovation if at least 50% of the lawn area has the desired turfgrass per Daly and McCullough. If your desired grass covers less than 50% of the lawn, you will need to re-establish.