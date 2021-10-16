Mosquito problems for many are seen as a nuisance.
We all should be concerned because mosquitoes can be a source of disease transmission in the form of West Nile and Zika viruses as well as malaria.
Mosquitoes at times can make jobs difficult to complete in our home landscape, farms or other outdoor jobs as well as when we are trying to enjoy outdoor leisure activities or sports. Today, I will be sharing revised information on mosquitoes and control tips from Elmer Gray and Ray Noblet, UGA Entomologists.
By way of background, it should be noted that in most portions of the United State, mosquitoes are more problematic in spring, summer and fall. In the more southern locations, mosquitoes can be an issue the entire year.
One requirement for mosquito development is water. Female mosquitoes will lay eggs on the surface of standing water or areas that flood. Note that the different mosquito species require different water habitat types. There are 63 species of known mosquitoes in Georgia with only 10 to 12 of those species being pests to humans. Our information states that larval mosquito habitats include salt marshes, swamps, woodland pools, roadside ditches, artificial containers such as tires, buckets and planters and water that will stand in various drainage systems.
I will not go through the life cycle in this article, but our data states that overnight temperatures and the amount of food available when mosquitoes are in the larval stages will play a major role in how much time is needed to complete the mosquito life cycle. I will add that both male and female mosquitoes feed on plant nectar to provide energy for flight.
Note that only the female mosquito will search for blood meals that will provide needed nutrients for egg production. When there is a blood feeding, the female mosquito will inject saliva to keep the blood from coagulating and also to aid ingestion. The saliva from the mosquito is what causes irritation and welting that we associate with mosquito bites. The majority of the time, female mosquitoes will search for blood meals at dawn and dusk, but there are exceptions. In addition, most mosquitoes can fly 0.5 to 1.5 miles in search of a blood meal, but this can vary greatly. In a salt marsh environment, mosquitoes can fly 25-35 miles from a larval habitat while others may only travel a few hundred feet.
What can a person do in regards to mosquito control? First, in some communities, there are organized mosquito control programs. This may be in areas where problems with Zika virus for example has been greater. There are pest control operators that will provide mosquito control services for individuals.
Hiring a professional service should be based on Integrated Pest Management principles. In addition, Gray and Noblet state that many mosquito issues are caused by mosquitoes that develop on your property.
Our information states that if you have black and white striped mosquitoes biting during the day, you more than likely have the Asian tiger mosquito. These mosquitoes do not travel far from the larval habitat so they probably developed on your property. Now, I will share tips for reducing mosquitoes in your neighborhood. Note, you should also share these tips with neighbors so you can have a greater impact on mosquito population reduction where you live. First, remove old tires or even drill holes in tires used for playground equipment to allow for water drainage.
Tires can make a great larval habitat for several of the mosquitoes that bite humans. If you need to store tires try to do so indoors. If you are a boat owner, check boats for holding water, clear drain holes and cover if an option. Small boats such as a Jon boat can be turned over or stored at an angle to aid drainage. If you tarp items on the property, check the tarps often since they can collect water in pockets. Check drainage ditches and remove vegetation or other obstructions that can stop the flow of water.
Sanitation such as picking up beverage containers, cups and even broken, unused or discarded toys are a good idea since they all can hold water. It is also suggested to replace water in birdbaths weekly as well as replacing water in pet or other animal dishes weekly.
Recently, I spent several days pressure washing our house. Much of that time, I was removing leaves from our gutters. Maintaining gutters so water drains correctly is a help in reducing mosquitoes.
You should also change water in planters including hanging baskets weekly too. I will add that you should repair any outdoor faucets that create pools of water. In addition, you should monitor all types of drainage pipes/systems for standing water.
Finally, our information states you should position garbage cans and lids so neither will hold water.