For the first time in years, I have more time to work in the home vegetable garden.
Normally in the spring, we have always been traveling with one of our daughters to travel basketball practices or tournaments. It left little time for gardening. Now that our youngest, Lindsay, is graduating and committed to play in college, we now have more home time. It has been a nice change of pace. In the raised beds, we have tomatoes, peppers, squash and cucumber growing. I am like many of you and anticipating that first vine ripen tomato for a sandwich. With all the effort it takes to grow vegetables, it can be disappointing when you have problems with garden diseases. Disease issues can limit the production in the garden and dampen the enthusiasm you had in the beginning stages of the gardening season.
I will be sharing information on vegetable garden disease management by use of a UGA publication by Elizabeth Little, UGA Home Garden/ Small Farm Plant Pathologist.
As a quick review, there are four types of organisms that can primarily cause plant disease. Those are fungi, bacteria, nematodes and viruses. You may see these organisms called pathogens. The good thing is that if you follow sound cultural practices, you can reduce your issues with disease in the home garden. With most gardeners already past garden preparation time and planting time, I will center more on cultural practices you can follow after the vegetable plants are up and growing.
For starters, how you irrigate your garden is one big key in reducing issues with garden disease. If fact, improper irrigation can be the reason a person has issues in the garden area. Keep in mind that constantly wet soils can contribute to soil-born diseases such as seed decay, damping off plus root and crown rot.
Wet plant foliage can lead to foliar diseases. Correct irrigation efforts can help healthy plant root development. When you do irrigate, you should water deeply and when needed. Ideally, you water deeply no more than once per week depending on rainfall.
The rule-of-thumb is that more water will be needed when the weather is hot and dry and little additional water is needed when the weather is cooler. In the method of irrigation, drip irrigation such as by soaker hoses is more ideal that sprinklers.
Drip irrigation can get water to the ground efficiently and will keep the plant foliage dry. If you must use a sprinkler to irrigate, do so on sunny mornings so the foliage will dry off quicker. Keep in mind that sprinklers are considered the least desirable method of irrigation in terms of efficiency and disease prevention in the home garden. I know you cannot control rainfall that will wet the plant foliage or may keep the soil too wet for a long period of time, but you can control how and when you irrigate.
Mulch can be your best friend in the home vegetable garden. Mulch can help conserve soil moisture, reduce weed issues and can help overall plant health. Note that many plant pathogens can survive in the soil and can spend the winter in soil debris. According to our information, mulch such as straw, bark, leaves or shredded paper can prevent both soil from splashing on to the vegetable plants and fruit from touching the bare ground. Little adds that tomatoes in particular can benefit from a mulch layer to help prevent disease such as early blight. Also, ripening fruit such as strawberries, tomatoes, squash, cucumbers and melons can easily pick up fruit rots from bare soil.
Do not forget about staking and trellising of some vegetable types in the home garden in regards to disease management. Tomatoes, beans and cucumbers particularly will benefit from some type of staking or trellising in the garden. These vegetables can have issues with foliar fungal and bacterial diseases. Staking and trellising will improve air circulation and help dry the plant foliage quicker thus reducing disease problems. Also, do not forget that proper sanitation in the garden can help in managing vegetable garden disease. Removal of potentially diseased plant material can reduce the survival of disease-causing organisms and even future disease outbreaks. After harvest, remove plants and plant residue. Our information states to uproot the entire plant when possible for removal. You should promptly remove and destroy diseased plants. Little adds that leaf spot outbreaks may be reduced if early infected leaves are removed and destroyed.
Finally, diseases issues can always develop in the home garden, but by following certain cultural practices, you can reduce your disease problems.