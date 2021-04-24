This time of year, it is can be popular for many people to start a backyard chicken flock. It can be inviting to buy a group of chicks when you see them for sale at your local feed store.
I will add that many people will keep a poultry flock all year. It just seems that many get into the hobby more in the spring when many farm supply type stores will have many young chicks representing various breeds for sale. First, if you are thinking about purchasing and raising some chickens, you need to make sure about zoning restrictions or codes where you live in regards to raising a small flock. Start there by first checking into any restrictions. Note, my job is educational, I am not regulatory. Some people will want to raise chickens for meat or eggs or even a combination of both. There are some people that will want to raise show chickens too. This article will center on individuals that wish to raise a small flock of chickens on their property. I will be sharing backyard flock basics from a revised UGA publication by Claudia Dunkley, UGA Extension Poultry Scientist.
The first consideration for having a small poultry flock is housing and confinement. This is something to consider even before purchasing the birds. You need adequate housing that will consider the growth of the birds. Minimum space is based on the breed of bird purchased. The rule-of-thumb is three quarters to one square feet for smaller birds to three to four square feet for a turkey for example. Our information states to provide three to three-and-a-half square feet of floor space for each bird you plan to keep for egg production. Some folks will buy a straight run of birds which is a mix of males and females. In this case, you would allow space for approximately half of that number you start with because half will be used for meat production with the other half for egg production. The poultry house must stay at least 70 degrees F. You do need to provide fresh air in some situations in your housing that may mean windows or curtains.
I am not going to get into free ranging of chickens. This is something that you need to look into being legally allowed in your area. Our information suggests that if you do allow the chickens to go outside, they still need to be fenced. The fencing can help protect them from predators. The top of the fencing enclosure should also be covered to stop flying and to keep climbing predators out. Chicken wire can be a great fencing option and easy to find. I will state too that fencing your birds can be very important in keeping relations with your neighbors on a positive level. Keeping your poultry on your property can avoid legal problems. Also, in our area we have over an estimated 500 broiler houses that is major industry. We do not want a potential situation of roaming chickens transmitting disease to commercial operations.
For bedding, it is suggested to use material such as pine shavings, rice hulls, peanut shells or even ground corncobs. These are good and absorbent. Hardwood shavings are not suggested. Our information states that mold can grow in hardwood shavings that have been composted during storage that can lead to brain infections when inhaled by chicks or human caretakers. You need an adequate heating system for new chicks. Do not let room temperature go below 70 degrees F. Keep a temperature of 90 degrees F for the first week for chicks. Drop the temperature 5 degrees each week until the chicks are 5 weeks old. Then, you keep the temp at 70 degrees F. It is noted that during normal weather, infrared heat lamps placed 1 to 1.5 feet above the chicks will normally work to provide the needed heat in the beginning. Then you adjust the height of the lamp to adjust the temperature. It is added that raising the lamp a few inches a week should be adequate to manage temperature.
Another tip during the first week for the new chicks is to keep them near the heat source. This can be done by putting a cardboard ring around the general area. One key is to make sure there is enough room inside the ring for chicks to move away from the heat if they are becoming overheated. It is stated that a diameter of 6 feet should give plenty of space for 50 chicks. It is also suggested to note the temperature at chick-level by use of a thermometer that is hung inside the cardboard ring at the same height of the chicks. I would suggest doing your homework on the different chicken breeds and select the breed that works best for your backyard operation. I will try to cover more important backyard poultry flock topics in future articles. I suggest following us on Facebook at Gordon County Extension/ Agriculture and Natural Resources for the latest agriculture-based tips and upcoming events.