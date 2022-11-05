Recently, I provided information in my weekly article on what you can do to make your home more lady beetle proof.
With the arrival of cooler temperatures, many are now seeing more lady beetles in their homes or other structures. Lady beetles are beneficial insects. Lady beetles can do a great job of controlling damaging insects such as aphids in the active growing season of the year.
Lady beetles or what many call ladybugs that we see coming into dwellings for overwintering purposes are the multi- colored Asian lady beetles. As previously reported, this predator beetle was introduced to the United States by USDA many decades ago to help control damaging insects of several of our valuable commodities.
We do have our native lady beetles, but they do not provide great control for tree feeding aphids. Georgia was one of those release states. Information states that extensive sampling was conducted for multiple years at each release site and no lady beetles were found until 1988. The first recovery was in Abita Springs, Louisiana. It was believed by scientists that due to the long period of time between the releases and the first recovery that the USDA releases decades ago were not successful.
There is belief that the multi-colored Asian lady beetles we have today came off of a freighter from Asian that docked in New Orleans. How this predator beetle became established in the United States can be debated. This beetle can be helpful in our gardening efforts, but we need to try to keep them outside of our homes which can be a major nuisance. This particular lady beetle can be yellow to orange to red in color and may or may not have black spots.
Today, I will be sharing information from the UGA Urban Agriculture Center, Clemson University and University of Kentucky. Why are the beetles getting inside my home or other structures on the property? In the fall months such as October and November the ladybugs will cluster together to overwinter in sheltered locations.
When a number of adult ladybugs find a suitable location, the adults will release a pheromone that will attract other multi-colored lady beetles to the same location and then the beetles move to shelter. Many times, you can have ladybugs get inside the home if you have not done a great job of securing the entry points. Once inside, these beneficial insects can become a serious nuisance. I will admit that I do not receive as many calls on lady beetle home invasions as in the past. I think we have just as many of these beetles locally.
I think people have learned more on how to deal with the occasional nuisance or have done a better job of using caulk or proper sealants, weather stripping or replace damaged window screens for example. Keep in mind that lady beetles do not carry human diseases. They also do not feed on wood, clothing or food items you keep in the food pantry. The lady bugs will not reproduce in the home. You may have only a few beetles make it indoors or you can have them by the hundreds. I know having insects of any kind in the home is unwanted, but keep in mind the lady beetles are a beneficial insect that can help you control aphids and scale insects that can be a problem for your vegetable gardens, ornamental plants and our commodity crops.
Other than being a nuisance indoors, they may cause allergic reactions in some people ranging from eye irritations to asthma. What can you do with the lady beetles that make it inside? Obviously, you want them back outdoors. Since, these are beneficial insects, it would be great if you release back outdoors alive. For starters, picking them up by hand is not a great idea. When stressed, they can give off a secretion that can stain carpet and walls for example. This secretion can also have a foul odor.
One resource called the lady beetles as reflex bleeders. This means that when stressed by handling or swept up with a broom, it can cause the oozing of secretion from the joints in their legs. If you happen to have a hand-held vacuum, you can vacuum them up and then simply release the beetles back outdoors away from the house. I would find a suitable place that may give them weather protection. Again, you want the ladybugs aiding your gardening efforts in 2023. If you are using a regular vacuum for removal, here is a tip or two.
You should vacuum the beetles as soon a possible. The vacuum bag should be removed from the vacuum immediately after the lady beetles are collected. If you leave them in the bag inside the vacuum, the beetles will either crawl back out or die in the bag. Dead beetles in the vacuum bag can give off a foul odor in days. If a clean vacuum bag is used to remove a lot of beetles, you may choose to remove the vacuum bag and store the bag in a sheltered area outside. The ladybugs will emerge from the bag the following spring.
I will remind that our temperatures are variable right now so you still may have time to make your dwelling more lady beetle proof to reduce home invasion events.