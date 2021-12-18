Two months ago, I shared an article on lady beetles that centered more on what you can do in order to make you home more lady beetle proof.
Keep in mind that lady beetles are beneficial insects because of their ability to control damaging insects of certain crops and plants. As cooler fall weather arrives, lady beetles will be looking for overwintering sites.
If your home has numerous entry points, you can find your dwelling with hundreds of lady beetles. Today, I will be sharing lady beetle information from multiple sources, but one article will be from the UGA Center for Urban Agriculture written by retired UGA county extension agent, Willie Chance.
I love something about all of the seasons. When fall and winter arrives, it is calving season on the farm, football season is here and basketball season with my daughters has been starting up also. I also know it will be time when the calls will come about lady beetle home invasions. More specifically, we will have invasion issues with the Asian lady beetle, Harmonia axyridis. You can go to the past article to read about the theories on how this particular beetle became established in the United States.
One fact, is that during the 1960s to 1990s, the USDA attempted to establish the Asian lady beetle to control pests that particularly damage pecan and apple production efforts. Georgia was one of those states where releases took place. It really does not matter how this population became established, they just are here now. The Asian lady beetles can vary in appearance from tan to orange to red.
They can also have several black spots on their wing covers, but some beetles may not. I will add that most beetles have a small, dark “M” or “W” shaped marking on the white looking area behind the head. You can look online and find many images of the Asian lady beetle along with our native lady beetles.
Why are they coming inside my home? Again, these lady beetles are looking for a place to overwinter. Once indoors that are considered a nuisance for the most part. They do not reproduce indoors.
They also do not attack wood, food or clothing. They do not transmit disease, but they can cause allergic type reactions in some people ranging from eye irritation to asthma. It is suggested that if you handle a beetle to not touch your eyes and you should visit a physician if you suspect you are having an allergic reaction.
If a lady beetle does land on you, they MAY bite or pinch your skin. Lady beetles do have a chewing mouthpart and the bite will be like being pricked with a pin. Lady beetles can give off an unfavorable odor and when disturbed they can stain items such as cloth with a yellowish secretion.
What can you do if you have lady beetles in the home? First, go back to my previous article on making your home more beetle proof. You may still have time to cut down on the invasion numbers with a little effort. Second, in regards to removal, try not to kill them. The goal should be to try to relocate them to the outdoors. You will be glad you did because the lady beetles will help you reduce those damaging insects in 2022. It is not suggested to pick them up by hand. The easiest way to remove lady beetles in the home is with a hand-held vacuum. This way you can dump them back outdoors.
You can sweep them out of the house, but you run the risk of the broom activity to cause the beetle to secrete the yellow material that can stain carpet. I would try to stay away from sweeping them because of this staining result.
Our information states that if you use a regular vacuum, put the toe end of a pair of hose or knee-high stockings over the end of the vacuum hose. Hold it in place by putting a rubber band over the end of the vacuum hose and the stocking. Do not let the stocking get sucked up in the vacuum hose. After you vacuum up the lady beetles, the stocking will be full of beetles which can then can release outdoors. Again, the beetles are looking for an overwintering spot so find them a suitable place outside the home.
I am not going to recommend spraying insecticides around the outside of the home to kill the lady beetles. Insecticides should be seen as a final option for outside the home due to the benefits of having lady beetles on the property.
You still have time to make your home more lady beetle proof by use of recommended caulking and weather-stripping options. Again, go back to our previous article that gave tips on making the home more lady beetle proof. Also, vacuuming the ones that do make it inside can be easy too. Keep in mind that as temperatures warm in late winter/early spring, the lady beetles that made in through the winter in the structure will become active again.
The beetles will try to make their way back outside the home. Follow us on Facebook at Gordon County Extension/ Agriculture and Natural Resources for timely information and topics.