This time of year, it is no unusual for me to receive calls concerning almost every type of tree grown in our area.
Many times, the tree may have been planted in the wrong spot, may be showing signs of decay, has been damaged by construction activities done on the property or just is in decline due to a combination of things for example. Many times, I can see problems associated with the tree or will need to send in photos to others in our UGA community. At other times, I may direct clients to certified arborists that may be able to provide reviews such as hazard assessments of trees on the property.
Today, I will be sharing tips on tree evaluation that property owners may find useful when the health or safety of a tree is in question. Remember, an unstable tree can be a safety concern for people and property. I will be sharing information from a UGA publication by Mary Carol Sheffield, Ellen Bauske, Wade Hutcheson and Bode Pennisi, UGA Extension Staff.
For starters, I think many people feel that all trees will just live forever. Just like all living things, there is a life expectancy for all trees. Trees since they are living can be hindered by injury and disease for example.
There are different life expectancies for the different trees. Our educational resource for example states that a red maple can live for about 100 years while a white oak can live up to about 300 years. Since those expectancies are longer in years than most humans live, this may be where the idea of trees living forever can start. The rule-of-thumb is that trees typically do not die overnight.
The decline can happen over several years leading to a death spiral for the tree. Once the tree gets into a death spiral, there is not much to be done to aid the tree. Keep in mind that tree lifespans can be reduced because of external pressures in our home landscapes and other urban settings. It is said to not be that unusual for mature trees in a landscape to show signs of stress or decline.
You can look for tip dieback, leaf or needle yellowing or browning, leaf or needle defoliation, leaf shedding, undersized leaves and thin tree crowns or canopies. I mentioned earlier one cause of decline can be a tree planted in the wrong spot. I always like to use my example of a pitiful little dogwood tree. I received a call when I worked in Bartow County to come and look at a small dogwood tree. Note that dogwood trees are native trees that do best growing under larger trees in partial shade.
When I arrived, the problem was easy to figure out. The poor tree was burning up in a full sun setting. The tree was also surrounded by cement and the property owners were using small rock as the mulch. The poor tree was receiving a lot of radiant heat off the cements and rock plus the full sun. I highly doubt the tree survived unless it was replanted in a more suitable setting. When evaluating a tree’s heath and potential safety concerns, you need to look at all parts of the tree.
This includes visible roots, trunk, limbs and leaves. Start at the base of the tree and inspect the root system and root flare of the trunk. If you see fungal bodies growing such as mushrooms or conks growing along the ground around the root system or on the trunk, this can be a sign of severe or advanced rot in the trunk or the root system. You cannot reverse root decay or fix the problem. Decay will lead to an unstable tree. If the root system is decaying, the tree will decline or fall. Root decay is a sign the tree is in that death spiral mentioned earlier.
Another consideration is to look at the trunk flare at the base of the tree. A healthy tree will be wider at the base where the tree meets the ground. You should inspect the flare area for injury. Our info states that the flare area is where trees are most damaged by cars, lawn mowers, weed eaters and even vandalism.
When a tree is damaged, the tree is less able to move nutrients and water in the trees. If this flow is reduced, the tree has less vigor and can have less structural stability. I will add that often trunk flares and roots are covered with soil or damaged during construction which can also start the tree in a death spiral. Building construction, septic line installation and work done on sidewalks can all be problematic for trees. Due to our clay soils, most of the tree roots for Georgia trees grow in the top 12 to 18 inches of soil which can lead to potential damage during construction activity.
A rule-of-thumb is if the root zone within the drip line of the tree has been damaged or disturbed, there is the potential for tree decline and even tree death. The drip line is the point on the ground where water will drip off the widest reaching branches.
Next week, I will share more valuable tree evaluation information where tree health or safety of the tree is a concern. I can also share our UGA publication on the topic to clients.