Recently, I spent four days at the Georgia National Fair with our delegation of Gordon 4-H’ers that exhibited their livestock.
The Georgia National Fair is one of the major 4-H and FFA events in the state. I mainly was in the cattle barn, but was able to watch some of the meat goat shows in the adjacent facility.
If you have never taken the time to attend the Georgia National Fair, you need to put this event in Perry on your bucket list. This is a first-rate facility with not only livestock events, but the normal sights and sounds of a large fair effort. Gordon County 4-H had youth show steers, heifers, market lambs, meat goats and even market hogs. I am sure I am leaving out a competition in one of our species. Today, I would like to share information on the importance of 4-H youth livestock projects.
First, Gordon County 4-H is always looking for new livestock exhibitors. I will be first to admit that showing livestock is a family affair. It has to be a team effort within the family unit and the show team as a whole. In most years, Gordon 4-H will have approximately 20-30 youth in the county that will show approximately 50-100 head of livestock annually. Our 4-H staff can provide more detailed information on what is involved to choose, purchase and exhibit 4-H livestock. I am going to center more today on the life skills that can be enhanced by showing livestock.
The first life skill I would like to discuss is responsibility. One definition of responsibility is the state or fact of being accountable. Responsibility can also be defined as the state or fact of having a duty to deal with something. Growing up in Gordon County, my sisters and I exhibited steers, heifers and market lambs for Gordon 4-H. My daughters and nephews have showed livestock also. For the most part, we all played multiple sports too.
The 4-H livestock show seasons would take part during those athletic seasons. We knew that we had to be responsible in order to property take care of our show stock as well as balance school responsibilities and commitments to our teams. In fact, you can add multi-tasking to the list of life skills that are developed by showing livestock. The animal is dependent on the exhibitor for proper feeding, grooming, training and exercise. This has to be done daily. I can remember balancing the farm chores in preparation for the actual competitive shows along with my other school activities.
I think we can all agree that we live in a fast-paced world. As much as we would like to slow down, it can be tough to do. When a young person learns to multi-task, they can use that skill in their adult life. Decision making is another life skill that is aided by participating in the 4-H youth livestock exhibitor program. I can go in different directions with this point. When you show 4-H livestock, there is a set show season for that species of animal. When the next show season comes around, the young person will either raise or purchase a new show animal.
Some of the best times my family has experienced is when we would set out to find the show animals for the next year. We normally would show at least one animal born and raised on our farm and then would purchase another heifer for example that eventually would be placed in the herd where her show career was complete. There would be many family meetings or discussions in a pasture breaking down the show positives or negatives of the potential show animals. As adults, we make decisions every day. Young people need to be able to take the information or facts at hand, process the information and then make an educated decision. The show season and how the animals perform will determine if they made the right choices.
Young people can enhance the skill of money management by showing livestock. I will admit that showing livestock economics can be a wide range from moderately economical to expensive. There is the purchase of a show quality animal, feed, show supplies, entry fees and proper animal care expenses involved with showing. My daughters as most know signed as college basketball players. My youngest is a point guard at a local university currently. Showing livestock is similar to playing sports.
My girls started out playing recreation basketball then moved to travel basketball and eventually played on elite travel basketball teams that competed across the United States. The same is similar with showing livestock. You can decide to compete at the local or state level only, but may decide you want to show national caliber livestock. I will add that learning good sportsmanship is also very important. At all shows you and your animals are evaluated by a qualified judge.
Judges have different opinions so even though you want to win at a show, you learn to be gracious in winning and at times willing to give congrats to the other competitors when you do not do as well as planned.