This article is not a debate on using pesticides or not using pesticides. I have some clients that will grow their vegetable gardens and flower non-chemically while others may follow organic principals, but when a disease or insect pressure becomes too great will spray a designated product.
For starters, what is a pesticide? A pesticide is a product used to eradicate an offending organism. In pesticides, you have insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, bactericides and rodenticides for example. When a pesticide is used correctly, there should be little damage to the environment and non-target items. One take home point today for this article is if you choose to use a pesticide, make sure you follow all label directions and follow safety precautions for that particular product.
Today, I will be sharing information from a UGA publication revised by UGA County Extension Agent, Timothy Daly. In order to use a pesticide safely, you need to identify the issue in order to choose the best control option. You may even find out that a problem does not even exist. For example, not every bug is a bad bug. There are many beneficial insects in our area so before spraying an insecticide, you should identify
the insects you are seeing. With now twenty-nine years of service with UGA, I have received my fair share of calls on rodents or other critters. In the case of rodents, many times the person has set up the environment by having tall grass, wood debris, a lot of rock or ornamental displays, birdfeeders or by simply leaving dog or cat food out in too high amounts overnight. By fixing those situations, you greatly reduce the rodents with no rodenticide use.
There are times that a correctly chosen pesticide is a valuable tool in eradicating or reducing a problem. Notice I said a correctly chosen pesticide. If you look at the ingredient label for the different insecticides, you will different active ingredients. What make works for some insects, may not be the best option for others. Again, proper identification of the issue will aid in choosing the right pesticide. As I stated in my opening paragraph, you must always read the product label. Even if you have used a product for several years, it is a super idea to review the label. Something on the label may have changed if you make a new product purchase. For example, on our farm I may vaccinate or treat one of the animals. I always review the product label to make 100% that I am giving the correct dosage.
One, products are expensive so I don’t want to give too much. Second, following the label is the best way to help the animal. The same can be said for your pesticide use. When you decide a pesticide is the best option for you and you choose the correct product, read the label for correct use and safety precautions. Label information will normally include the chemical name which is a long name of the active ingredients. It is normally those words that are difficult at least for me to pronounce.
You should see the common name which is a shorter name for the pesticide. There should be the brand name which is the name used in advertisements for that product. Another key piece of information is the formulation of that particular product which states if that product is a liquid, wettable powder or dust for example. With importance in protection of our pollinators, knowing the formulation can be important in choosing the best option in regards to protecting our honey bees, bumble bees and other pollinators. The label should give you the name and address of the manufacturer too.
The label should also give you signal words. Signal words are related to potential hazard of that particular product to humans. Signal words would be danger, warning or caution and would list the toxicity of that product and also relate to how much of that product would need to be consumed by a person to be lethal. You should also see a precautionary statement which again will cover how the product is hazardous to humans and animals and should give protective measures such as protective clothing to reduce exposure.
The statement may even give instructions to physicians to properly treat if there is a problem. You should see a statement of practical treatment which gives information on first-aid steps. In addition, a label will give you directions on how to use that product. The directions are important and will give you the pests that product will control plus answers the how much, when and where questions.
There should be a misuse statement which will cover legality on not using a product in the intended manner. The misuse statement may even remind to not go over the recommended use rate for that particular product.
For more information, contact UGA Extension-Gordon County at 706-629-8685 or email Extension Agent Greg Bowman at gbowman@uga.edu.