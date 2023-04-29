This article is not a debate on using pesticides or not using pesticides. I have some clients that will grow their vegetable gardens and flower non-chemically while others may follow organic principals, but when a disease or insect pressure becomes too great will spray a designated product.

For starters, what is a pesticide? A pesticide is a product used to eradicate an offending organism. In pesticides, you have insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, bactericides and rodenticides for example. When a pesticide is used correctly, there should be little damage to the environment and non-target items. One take home point today for this article is if you choose to use a pesticide, make sure you follow all label directions and follow safety precautions for that particular product.

For more information, contact UGA Extension-Gordon County at 706-629-8685 or email Extension Agent Greg Bowman at gbowman@uga.edu.

