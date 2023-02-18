There are four types of organisms that mainly cause plant diseases.
These organisms are fungi, bacteria nematodes and viruses. You may hear or see these organisms referred to as plant parasites or pathogens.
Vegetable gardening can be a rewarding activity when you are able to provide fresh produce to family, friends and yourself. Growing up, I was never a fan of vine ripe tomatoes on a burger or sandwich.
Today, I anticipate when those first tomatoes are ready for slicing and consuming on a sandwich with a little mayo, salt and pepper. It can be very disappointing when various diseases limit your garden production or even cause an early end to the garden season. There are various practices a gardener can follow to help reduce your chances of disease issues. I will be sharing information by way of a UGA publication by Elizabeth Little, UGA Home Garden/Small Fruit Plant Pathologist.
I want to quickly remind readers about our upcoming Home Gardening Vegetable Workshop on the morning of Feb. 21. Take advantage of this educational opportunity with UGA Extension Horticulturist, Bob Westerfield. Pre-registration is required so call our office or email me for a workshop flyer that will include registration details and fee. You do not want to miss this opportunity.
As far as disease management, the vegetable garden site selected on the property is one of the most important decisions you make. The area should be well-draining of excess water. Excessive moisture in a garden spot can aid the development of seedling, root and crown diseases. A sunny spot that provides plenty of ventilation is preferred. Shady garden areas on the flipside can cause a humid scenario which can cause an excellent area for pathogen build-up. Full sun gardens can help keep plant foliage dry which can reduce foliar disease issues.
Do not underestimate the importance of crop rotation. I would advise for you to keep records of where you plant your garden items in your garden spot year to year. When you incorporate crop rotation in the garden, the practice can starve out most pathogens that can cause stem and leaf diseases. Pathogens can build-up in a garden area when you continue to plant annually the same plant family of vegetables in the same spot. The rule-of-thumb is to only grow the same type of vegetable or closely related vegetables in the same soil once every three to five years. For some of the soil-borne disease issues, the crop rotation may even need to be longer.
Disease free seed and transplants are important in disease management. Keep in mind that many plant diseases can be of the seed-borne variety. It is recommended to consult seed saving guides for information on which plant species or cultivars are appropriate for seed saving. Note, you should only save seed from healthy appearing plants. There are some diseases such as fungal, bacterial leaf and fruit spots that can cause contamination of the seed of the host plant. When you then plant the contaminated seed the following year, the new plant can become infected. Seed should only be saved from a healthy plant or bought from a reputable seed company.
Take advantage of disease-resistant varieties in order to combat garden diseases. Think of using a disease-resistant variety as a way to limit certain disease issues. Remember that resistance is a relative term. Some plant varieties may be totally immune or only partially resistant depending on the disease and the variety. I will add that proper planting dates can be a way to manage for disease.
Many gardeners especially the spring/summer gardeners like to push the envelop and plant seed early. This can be a recipe for failure. Planting seeds when the soil is the wrong temperature for good germination can increase seed and seedling disease issues. It is a good idea to follow planting date recommendations for your different vegetable seeding events and planting of transplants. Mulch can be a help in managing for disease. Many pathogens can survive the winter in soil debris.
Mulch options such as straw, bark, leaves, shredded paper or plastic can prevent soil from splashing on the plants and can keep plant fruit from touching bare soil. Proper watering in times of irrigation can be helpful in reducing disease issues also. You do not need to keep the garden soil too wet because it can lead to issues with as root and crown rot. Irrigation in a way that keeps plant foliage wet can lead to foliar diseases too. Drip irrigation slowly releases water and allows for a complete soaking while also keeping foliage dry.
Finally, proper spacing and trellising can help with disease management. When plants are spaced correctly, it can lead to good air circulation in the garden area which can help keep foliage dry.