I have stated before that at home, I only have a few raised bed vegetable spots. I stay pretty busy so I don’t have the time to invest in a large garden area.

Maybe in retirement, I can find more time to garden more extensively. I even considered cutting back on what I put in the raised beds this year. If I had to rank what I would plant first in my soil, tomatoes would be first on the list. Growing up on the family farm, my grandfather, A.D. Bowman, would plant a large annual garden and maybe multiple gardens. When selecting a tomato variety, it seemed that Better Boys was his first choice. I am not saying Better Boys are the best tomatoes, it just seemed that was the hybrid variety that suited us.

For more information, contact UGA Extension-Gordon County at 706-629-8685 or email Extension Agent Greg Bowman at gbowman@uga.edu.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In