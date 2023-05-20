I have stated before that at home, I only have a few raised bed vegetable spots. I stay pretty busy so I don’t have the time to invest in a large garden area.
Maybe in retirement, I can find more time to garden more extensively. I even considered cutting back on what I put in the raised beds this year. If I had to rank what I would plant first in my soil, tomatoes would be first on the list. Growing up on the family farm, my grandfather, A.D. Bowman, would plant a large annual garden and maybe multiple gardens. When selecting a tomato variety, it seemed that Better Boys was his first choice. I am not saying Better Boys are the best tomatoes, it just seemed that was the hybrid variety that suited us.
What tomato varieties you plant is personal preference. Sometimes what is planted is based on generational history or the goal for the tomatoes such as people that do a lot of canning. In your tomatoes, you have determinate varieties where you get the bulk of the harvest in two to five pickings. These tend to work better for the folks that do a lot of canning. The indeterminate varieties set fruit clusters on vine stems and will produce all season if harvested. Today, I will be sharing various tomato growing reminders from a UGA publication by Bob Westerfield, UGA Extension Horticulturist.
With this being May, some folks already have tomato transplants in the ground. Now of days, it seems that input costs for everything is much higher. Some gardeners like to grow their own tomato transplants from seed instead of buying a plant at the store. That is one option, but growing your own transplants from seed indoors or in a greenhouse is a four to seven week process. Growing from seed may not be a viable option at this point for many. You may choose to purchase transplants.
Again, the varieties you choose is your call, but you normally have a lot of store purchase options available. Take time to think about your goals for the fruit. Do your homework on varieties that are tried and true for Georgia. You can try some of the new varieties on the market to see how they work in your garden space, but I would stick with the tried and true varieties for the bulk of the planting. You can find tomatoes that produce fruit in all shapes, sizes and colors. Our Georgia heat and humidity and sometimes improper cultural practices can lead to disease issues. I would advise to take advantage of hybrid tomatoes varieties that have some built in resistance to certain pest issues such as certain virus or wilt problems. You may be a gardener that prefers some of the heirloom options. Grow what you want, but do your homework in selection.
A simple reminder is to only choose healthy appearing transplants for planting in your garden spot. You may have heard experienced gardeners suggest planting tomatoes deep. Tomatoes can develop roots all along the stem so plant them deeply to encourage a great root system. You should set the transplants down to the first set of true leaves near the soil surface. If your transplants are in peat pots, it is not necessary to remove the container, but be sure to plant them deep enough so the peat pot is not exposed to the soil surface. This can cause the root ball to dry out per Westerfield. You should firm the soil around the plants to remove air pockets.
Do your homework on how to fertilize your tomato plants. Ideally, you can submit a properly taken soil sample to our office for submission to the UGA Soil Test Lab. Our lab will give you recommendations for how to lime and fertilize your tomato growing spot. If you choose to not do a $9 soil test or if you waited too close to planting season, there are general recommendations that we can provide. One thing to keep in mind is to not over-do-it on the nitrogen. Too much nitrogen can lead to vigorous vegetative growing plants, but also ones with few blooms or fruit.
Mulch can be your best friend or at least an aid in growing tomatoes. Mulching can be done after transplanting. You even have mulch options such as weed-free straw, chopped leaves and compost. Try to make sure what you apply as a mulch is herbicide free which can lead to issues. Mulch as you know can help combat weeds and conserve soil moisture. You should apply mulch to a depth of 2 to 3 inches. Newspaper can also be used as a mulch by laying the newspaper about 3 sheets thick around the plants then place an organic mulch on top of the paper. Don’t forget that more than likely your tomato plants will need staked, trellised or grown in cages to give necessary plant support. Study up on common disease and insect pressures in your area and be prepared to handle on a case by case basis.
