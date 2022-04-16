Spring and summer vegetable gardening season is just around the corner.
I do want to remind gardeners that soil temperatures and still cool and soils are damp so we are still a few weeks away for ideal planting activity. Also, if you remember, we had late and heavy frost April 21, and 22, 2021.
Frost can be very problematic for gardeners that set out transplants early or for fresh seedlings. Just wait till the danger of frost has passed in order to plant your home vegetable gardens.
Today, I am going to share information on growing green beans in your garden spot. I will be using information from a UGA publication by Bob Westerfield and Adrianne Todd, UGA Horticulture Department. When you are considering green beans for the home garden, you need to remember that there are multiple types of green beans.
The distinctions are based on their growing characteristics. Bush beans can be a super option for gardeners with limited garden space. Bush beans can work well in raised bed scenarios. Bush beans are compact varieties that are in a bush form and do not need support.
Pole beans grow in a vining manner and will need cage or trellis support. Our information adds that pole beans can reach six feet or more in height so the external support given has to be strong and high enough for the growth. Pole beans can be easier to harvest because of the growth on a trellis or support system. Again, with pole beans you have to support them to aid their growth and to make harvest easier.
Half-runner beans are another green bean type. They are a cross between pole beans and bush beans. Half-runners can be grown without support, but they do need room to grow. Green beans need planting in a spot that will provide 6-8 hours of sunlight daily for proper growth.
Green beans can be direct seeded into the garden and do not need to be started as transplants. One tip is to soak your seeds overnight in warm water to aid in seed germination after planting in the soil.
Our information adds that most green beans do best when planted about one inch deep and six inches apart in the rows with 3 feet between rows. After planting, you should firm the seed bed with your hand, a garden tool or cultipacker. This firming of the soil after planting the seed is to make sure you have great seed to soil contact which will help germination.
You have realized that fertilizer costs may be higher this year. One good thing with green beans is they are legumes and do not require much fertilization. You still have time to send a properly taken soil sample to the UGA Soil Test Lab to obtain fertilizer recommendations.
In absence of a soil test, ad five pounds of 5-10-15 fertilizer per 100 feet of row. The fertilizer should be applied at planting time and after small beans begin to appear on the plants. Note that additional fertilizer can be applied throughout the growing season to keep the plants producing. You will need to irrigate green beans after planting. For the first week after planting, keep the seed bed moist, but not overly wet until germination occurs. You should then reduce watering to once every three days after the first week. You should water as needed after the beans become established normally about twice per week.
Green beans are overall easy to grow, but they do have a few insect and disease issues that may need to be managed. Insects such as leaf beetles, aphids and spider mites can be problematic. You can also have problem with diseases such as anthracnose, rust, powdery mildew and grey mold.
Following recommended cultural practices can help reduce these problems. You can also try to plant resistant varieties. We are still too early to plant green beans. Again, wait till the danger of frost has passed before planting.
Green beans will grow best when air temperatures are in the 65 degrees F to 85 degrees F range. You soil temperatures should be at least 55 degrees F to achieve good seed germination. Keep in mind that air temperatures above 85 degrees F can cause flower drop thus slowing down production.
You should be able to harvest green beans 45 to 60 days after planting. This can depend on the variety planted. You should harvest beans when they are still immature and not fully developed. This should produce a bean that is tastier and more tender per our information. You need to continue to harvest beans as they are ready in order to maintain production. You should store harvested beans in a cool and dry location and kept fresh for several days. Canning is one option for long time storage. You should be able to find several seed variety options for the bush, pole and half-runner green bean types.
Finally, do not forget our Home Canning Class at the Gordon County Agricultural Service Center on April 20th, pre-registration required. I can send you the informational flyer on request by email.