This is the time of year when many people will purchase plants either for decoration in the home for the holidays or to give as gifts.

The goal of anyone that has holiday plants is to keep them looking great throughout the holiday season. No one wants to take a family holiday photo in front of a wilted and bad looking poinsettia plant for example. The holiday times can be a busy time. Around the Bowman place the fall and winter months can be full of activity.

For more information, contact UGA Extension-Gordon County at 706-629-8685 or email Extension Agent Greg Bowman at gbowman@uga.edu.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In