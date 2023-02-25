Home vegetable gardening can fill many purposes. Obviously, it is a way to provide fresh garden vegetables to family, friends and yourself.

Vegetable gardening is also a great way to keep a person active in a healthy outdoor activity if the garden size is manageable. I only have a few raised vegetable beds at the house, but I find it as a stress relief when I do the daily chores. Plus, it can be rewarding when you do end up with quality vegetables at the end of the process. I think the majority of gardeners will grow at least a few pepper plants. Pepper can come in different sizes, shapes, colors and will range from sweet tasting peppers to the hot peppers.

For more information, contact UGA Extension-Gordon County at 706-629-8685 or email Extension Agent Greg Bowman at gbowman@uga.edu.

