Home vegetable gardening can fill many purposes. Obviously, it is a way to provide fresh garden vegetables to family, friends and yourself.
Vegetable gardening is also a great way to keep a person active in a healthy outdoor activity if the garden size is manageable. I only have a few raised vegetable beds at the house, but I find it as a stress relief when I do the daily chores. Plus, it can be rewarding when you do end up with quality vegetables at the end of the process. I think the majority of gardeners will grow at least a few pepper plants. Pepper can come in different sizes, shapes, colors and will range from sweet tasting peppers to the hot peppers.
Peppers overall can be easy to grow if you follow basic cultural practices. I will be sharing information by way of a UGA publication by Malgorzata Florkowska and Bob Westerfield, UGA Extension Horticulturist. Did you know that the pungency of peppers is found in the seed and it is measured according to the Scoville Heat Index? Peppers are basically in two groups, sweet or hot, but the Scoville Heat Index will measure the pepper types from mildest to the hottest. I think we have all seen people even on social media challenging each other on who can eat the hottest pepper or pepper flavored item. I can remember at church having two of the guys in deep conversation about growing those hot peppers. I will eat jalapeno peppers, but like to stay on the milder end of the index and prefer bell and banana peppers more. Which type of peppers you grow is simply tied to personal preference or end use for the peppers.
The type of plant you select is all up to you. If you are new to growing peppers, you may want to grow a variety of types to see what works for you. The pepper fruit depending on type will come in a variety of colors from red, orange, deep green and light green for example. Do your research on what are mild peppers and then up the scale to the real hot peppers such are habanero and chili peppers.
Peppers are a warm weather plant. Peppers belong in the same vegetable family as eggplant, tomatoes and potatoes. Peppers are self-pollinating and like full sun exposure in the garden area. A rule-of-thumb is to not plant peppers in the garden until the soil temperatures reach 70 degrees F and the night temperatures are staying above 50 degrees F. Do not be tempted to put pepper transplants in the garden too soon.
Pepper plants do not like cool and wet soils or frost. Gardeners should wait till the danger of frost has passed before putting plants in the garden along with having those proper soil and air temperatures. I have said for years the last frost date is about April 15th in our area. I am very scared to say that now because of our major freeze on April 21st and 22nd a few years back. My advice is to wait till you have the proper planting temps and that could be late April or into May.
Many gardeners like to grow their own pepper transplants by seed indoors. Pepper seed takes about 10 days to germinate. You need to start pepper six to eight weeks indoors prior to transplanting in the garden area. If you do not have the time to start from seed, there are many venues where you can select from a variety of pepper transplants for purchase. I think I bought peppers from three different stores last year.
All plants were close to the same price range. Buying your own seed and growing your own transplants may give you more options on types since a store may not sell a type you are looking for at the time. If you buy your transplants, it can take less time and effort than growing transplants from seed. Peppers need a well-draining soil and the spot needs to provide eight to ten hours of sunlight per day. This would be a great time to send a $9 soil test to get accurate liming and fertilizing recommendations.
Soil testing now can give you time to add lime and have that lime interact with the soil profile if the pH is too low. If you choose to not soil test, a general pepper growing recommendation is using 10-10-10 or 13-13-13 fertilizer at the rate of two pounds per 100 square feet of garden. Lime can be added at the rate of 20-25 pounds per 1000 square feet. You should spade or till the soil to a depth of at least 6 to 8 inches and then level the area with a rake.
When it is time to plant the pepper plants, space plants 12 to 24 inches apart in the row with rows about 3 feet apart. Mulch can be a big help to reduce weed issues and help conserve moisture.
Note that in the growing season irrigation will be needed. Ideally, you use drip irrigation or soaker hoses to keep a six inch root zone moist. Consistent watering is important for pepper fruit set and development.
For more information, contact UGA Extension-Gordon County at 706-629-8685 or email Extension Agent Greg Bowman at gbowman@uga.edu.